Marlys J. Walch, age 79, of Dover, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Dover’s Park Village Health Care Center, following a long battle with cancer. Born December 6, 1943, in St. Paul Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Leone Dageforde Otto. Marlys graduated from Ramsey High School in St. Paul, and then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota. She married W. Eric Walch on December 16, 1967, in Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, Minneapolis. Eric became a pastor, the couple had two children, and the young family resided in Washington and Oregon before moving to Ohio in 1981.

