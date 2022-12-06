ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

WHIZ

House Fire on Lewis Drive

The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Dennison Fire Works with Share-A-Christmas

Mary Alice Reporting – The Dennison Fire Department will once again distribute food boxes to those in need. The initiative is in conjunction with Share-A-Christmas to deliver 125 boxes for the holiday season. The fire department is asking fo donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items to be...
DENNISON, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Plate Recognized for 100 Years

Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Commissioner to a moment during this week’s meeting to honor a business that started in 1922. Dover Tank and Plates began when two Pennsylvania line works, father and son, started the business to build state-of-the-art structural steel. The business has been...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

TNR Project Nets Positive Results in Dover

Nick McWilliams reporting – A non-profit has positively impacted the stray car population in the city of Dover. The Tuscarawas County TNR Project set out to trap, neuter, and return feral cats in Dover and other communities where they received approval, hoping to curb the total of strays that had become a nuisance.
DOVER, OH
kentwired.com

Updates on the mill fire investigation

A few days after the former Star of the West Mill caught fire, officials began investigating how it happened. Monday morning, multiple agencies collaborated to start the investigation into what caused the fire Friday morning. In downtown Kent, businesses have reopened, but the scene remains marked off by yellow Police...
KENT, OH
whbc.com

Canton Buying New Vehicles in 2022: Appropriate, Then Wait

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has approved the purchase of four new ambulances for the fire department. They won’t be able to take delivery of most of them for a year though. It’s supply chain issues, once again. The department found...
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE monthly consignment tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, tools, lawn & garden, vehicles, collector cars, and misc.

DROPOFF: THURSDAY – DECEMBER 22, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. & FRIDAY – DECEMBER 23, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Additions: Bobcat 190 track loader, approx. 5,500 hrs. – Bobcat 590 track loader, approx. 3,000 hrs. – 2011 International Durastar diesel chipper truck w/ 72’ boom and dump box, 96k miles – 1995 GMC topkick diesel chipper truck with 56’ boom & dump box – 2007 Ford F-450 power stroke utility truck, 214k miles – 1996 International 4700 diesel dump truck – 2013 GMC Sierra pickup, crew cab, 2500HD, gas, 122k miles – 2011 Chevy Duramax diesel truck, crew cab w/ dump – 2007 Isuzu diesel dump truck, approx. 111k miles – Vermeer BC1400XL diesel chipper, up to 14” – Vermeer BC1000XL diesel chipper, up to 10” – (2) 18’ equipment trailers – Stumper 280ST QT stump grinder – (2) QT grapple buckets – QT 60” brush hog, Rut mfg. – Vermeer 206 stump grinder, walk-behind – Bobcat QT SG60 stump grinder – Stihl chainsaws – 2009 Chevy Express van, 123k miles.
LOUISVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Theft Investigation Nets Two Arrests in Coshocton County

Nick McWilliams reporting – A multi-month investigation into thefts and other crimes led to arrests in Coshocton County this week. Sheriff’s detectives opened the investigation in July after a string of thefts, breaking and entering incidents, and stolen vehicles. A nighttime operation was set up on December 6th,...
WHIZ

Two Charged After Lengthy Investigation

Two Coshocton County residents are in trouble with law after a four month investigation. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Kenneth Humphrey II and 35-year-old Shane D. Phillips were charged Thursday with tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony. The Sheriff’s Office said December 6, the two suspects...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF

Injured bulldog is just one example of abandonment of sick & injured pets

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County dog warden is seeing more and more cases of sick and injured pets being abandoned by their owners. Lisa Williams says people might have responded to an ad in the paper that said “free to a good home,” without realizing that a pet is a lifetime commitment, and that vet care is a part of it.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Marlys J. Walch – December 8, 2022

Marlys J. Walch, age 79, of Dover, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Dover’s Park Village Health Care Center, following a long battle with cancer. Born December 6, 1943, in St. Paul Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Leone Dageforde Otto. Marlys graduated from Ramsey High School in St. Paul, and then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota. She married W. Eric Walch on December 16, 1967, in Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, Minneapolis. Eric became a pastor, the couple had two children, and the young family resided in Washington and Oregon before moving to Ohio in 1981.
DOVER, OH

