FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHIZ
House Fire on Lewis Drive
The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
Crews battle large fire at Portage County excavating and trucking company
RAVENNA, Ohio — Officials in Portage County tell 3News that crews from multiple departments battled a large fire at the Patrick Excavating & Trucking Company on State Route 5 in Charlestown Township on Thursday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
whbc.com
CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
VIDEO: Canton fire crews knock down 2 apartment fires
Canton city firefighters tackled fires at two separate apartment buildings on Monday, Dec. 5 — one that displaced three tenants and another later that day that may have completely destroyed the building.
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
wtuz.com
Dennison Fire Works with Share-A-Christmas
Mary Alice Reporting – The Dennison Fire Department will once again distribute food boxes to those in need. The initiative is in conjunction with Share-A-Christmas to deliver 125 boxes for the holiday season. The fire department is asking fo donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items to be...
wtuz.com
Dover Plate Recognized for 100 Years
Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Commissioner to a moment during this week’s meeting to honor a business that started in 1922. Dover Tank and Plates began when two Pennsylvania line works, father and son, started the business to build state-of-the-art structural steel. The business has been...
wtuz.com
TNR Project Nets Positive Results in Dover
Nick McWilliams reporting – A non-profit has positively impacted the stray car population in the city of Dover. The Tuscarawas County TNR Project set out to trap, neuter, and return feral cats in Dover and other communities where they received approval, hoping to curb the total of strays that had become a nuisance.
kentwired.com
Updates on the mill fire investigation
A few days after the former Star of the West Mill caught fire, officials began investigating how it happened. Monday morning, multiple agencies collaborated to start the investigation into what caused the fire Friday morning. In downtown Kent, businesses have reopened, but the scene remains marked off by yellow Police...
whbc.com
Canton Buying New Vehicles in 2022: Appropriate, Then Wait
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has approved the purchase of four new ambulances for the fire department. They won’t be able to take delivery of most of them for a year though. It’s supply chain issues, once again. The department found...
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE monthly consignment tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, tools, lawn & garden, vehicles, collector cars, and misc.
DROPOFF: THURSDAY – DECEMBER 22, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. & FRIDAY – DECEMBER 23, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Additions: Bobcat 190 track loader, approx. 5,500 hrs. – Bobcat 590 track loader, approx. 3,000 hrs. – 2011 International Durastar diesel chipper truck w/ 72’ boom and dump box, 96k miles – 1995 GMC topkick diesel chipper truck with 56’ boom & dump box – 2007 Ford F-450 power stroke utility truck, 214k miles – 1996 International 4700 diesel dump truck – 2013 GMC Sierra pickup, crew cab, 2500HD, gas, 122k miles – 2011 Chevy Duramax diesel truck, crew cab w/ dump – 2007 Isuzu diesel dump truck, approx. 111k miles – Vermeer BC1400XL diesel chipper, up to 14” – Vermeer BC1000XL diesel chipper, up to 10” – (2) 18’ equipment trailers – Stumper 280ST QT stump grinder – (2) QT grapple buckets – QT 60” brush hog, Rut mfg. – Vermeer 206 stump grinder, walk-behind – Bobcat QT SG60 stump grinder – Stihl chainsaws – 2009 Chevy Express van, 123k miles.
wtuz.com
Theft Investigation Nets Two Arrests in Coshocton County
Nick McWilliams reporting – A multi-month investigation into thefts and other crimes led to arrests in Coshocton County this week. Sheriff’s detectives opened the investigation in July after a string of thefts, breaking and entering incidents, and stolen vehicles. A nighttime operation was set up on December 6th,...
Large fire in Ravenna closes multiple state routes on Thursday night
A large fire in Ravenna has shut down multiple roads for crews to battle the flames, according to the Ravenna Fire Department.
WHIZ
Two Charged After Lengthy Investigation
Two Coshocton County residents are in trouble with law after a four month investigation. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Kenneth Humphrey II and 35-year-old Shane D. Phillips were charged Thursday with tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony. The Sheriff’s Office said December 6, the two suspects...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
US Marshals recapture 2 inmates who escaped from Lorain Co. facility Wednesday
U.S. Marshals have captured the two inmates who escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility Wednesday night, officials confirmed to News 5 Friday morning.
WTRF
Injured bulldog is just one example of abandonment of sick & injured pets
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County dog warden is seeing more and more cases of sick and injured pets being abandoned by their owners. Lisa Williams says people might have responded to an ad in the paper that said “free to a good home,” without realizing that a pet is a lifetime commitment, and that vet care is a part of it.
wtuz.com
Marlys J. Walch – December 8, 2022
Marlys J. Walch, age 79, of Dover, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Dover’s Park Village Health Care Center, following a long battle with cancer. Born December 6, 1943, in St. Paul Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Leone Dageforde Otto. Marlys graduated from Ramsey High School in St. Paul, and then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota. She married W. Eric Walch on December 16, 1967, in Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, Minneapolis. Eric became a pastor, the couple had two children, and the young family resided in Washington and Oregon before moving to Ohio in 1981.
3 men arrested by Akron Police after 'brazen robbery, kidnapping' Thursday
Three men were arrested by Akron Police Thursday afternoon after what officials say was a brazen robbery and kidnapping as the men fled from a house surrounded by officers.
Cars line up at Youngstown gas station for free fuel
It was at the Big Apple Gas Station on McGuffey Road in Youngstown.
