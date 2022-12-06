Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Local business gives back to the community this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a HAULidays Toy Drive in partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club of America. The purpose of the toy drive is to help bring smiles to the community this holiday season. Donation bins locations:
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Worship and a Christmas family photo for free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A night of worship and a candlelight service will highlight the celebrations of the Christmas season this year at Shandon Baptist Church. Jonathan Hazle is the modern worship pastor at Shandon Baptist Church. He joined Soda City Live to invite the community to the celebration. A special blessing from the church to the community will include professional photographers taking your family pictures in front of the beautiful decorations – for free.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Toy drive for children of incarcerated parents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Shannon Moore has been collecting toys for children whose parents are serving time behind bars. This year she is partnering with two organizations to maximize her reach. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: How to grow herbs in your kitchen window
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Let’s grow some herbs. You can grow them in your window. It’s cost-effective and they look and smell fantastic. Sallie Sharpe owns and runs Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed. She joined Soda City Live with details on how to successfully grow...
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
WIS-TV
SC’s recidivism rate is the country’s lowest, but it’s even lower for inmate graduates of this program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a ceremony at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday, a group of four inmates harmonized a hymn with the repeated line, “I can’t even walk without you holding my hand.”. That afternoon, 14 of those inmates took their next steps on the...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Holi-date improv show with WOW Productions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a date night idea that is unique and interactive, WOW Performing Arts Center will be hosting a “Holi-Date” night improv show with skits, improv comedy, music, and more. Proceeds from this two-day show will benefit Roy Brasley Foundation’s “The...
WIS-TV
‘We wanted it to be very overt:’ Columbia Police installs 50+ security cameras throughout the city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has installed at least 50 new security cameras at various busy intersections and business districts throughout the capital city since September. According to Inspector Johnny Sellers with the Columbia Police, these cameras will help the department respond to crimes more efficiently. “As...
WIS-TV
Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire. Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career...
WIS-TV
Groundbreaking on traffic improvement project at busy intersection in downtown traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of Columbia’s busiest intersections is about to get an overhaul to keep traffic moving. Richland County transportation leaders broke ground on the project today at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bull Street. The improvements are a part of a long list of traffic projects included in the penny program voted on by residents back in 2012.
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Draco
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Draco is a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Draco has had a tough start to life. He was living on the streets in the cold. A Good Samaritan took Draco in and gave him the TLC he deserved. We do not know how he ended up homeless but thankfully he is safe now.
WIS-TV
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A death at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was identified Friday. Richland County Coroner identified the deceased as James W. Mitchell, 38, of Columbia. His body was discovered at on Dec. 7, 2022. A representative for the jail confirmed an investigation is underway. Notice a...
WIS-TV
Columbia invests in street cameras
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The Venue on Main Street in Columbia to host month long seasonal pop-up bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAS at The Venue on Main Street. For the entire month of December... they will be hosting a holiday pop-up bar with seasonal cocktails and more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Dance Extraordinaire performs “The Toy Shop” for Soda City Live’s 12 Days of Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dance Extraordinaire has been having a place in the Camden community for over 30 years. The program specializes in Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Clogging, Acrobatic Arts, Contemporary, Hip-hop, and more. The dancers performed their “The Toy Shop” as a part of our 12 Days of Christmas on...
WIS-TV
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is considering utilizing the former site of the historic Constan Car Wash on Gervais Street to help alleviate flooding issues in Five Points. The city is currently in discussions to purchase the property, according to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall. The car...
WIS-TV
West Columbia welcomes new fire chief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - West Columbia announced Wednesday the selection of its next West Columbia Fire Chief. Marquis Solomon comes to the position with 23 years of experience. He most recently held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer and was second in command at the West Columbia Fire Department for eight years.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler conditions settle in to end the week with some Friday showers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cold front brings us isolated showers into Friday afternoon, with high temps only reaching the upper 50s. Cooler conditions remain for the weekend with highs barely in the upper 50s on Saturday, again in the upper 50s Sunday. Saturday will remain mainly dry as spotty...
WIS-TV
SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference earlier today with an update on the case of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Previously, Aspen was not seen by her family since her mother, Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day. The...
