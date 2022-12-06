ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local business gives back to the community this holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a HAULidays Toy Drive in partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club of America. The purpose of the toy drive is to help bring smiles to the community this holiday season. Donation bins locations:
Soda City Live: Worship and a Christmas family photo for free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A night of worship and a candlelight service will highlight the celebrations of the Christmas season this year at Shandon Baptist Church. Jonathan Hazle is the modern worship pastor at Shandon Baptist Church. He joined Soda City Live to invite the community to the celebration. A special blessing from the church to the community will include professional photographers taking your family pictures in front of the beautiful decorations – for free.
Soda City Live: Toy drive for children of incarcerated parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Shannon Moore has been collecting toys for children whose parents are serving time behind bars. This year she is partnering with two organizations to maximize her reach. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
Soda City Live: How to grow herbs in your kitchen window

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Let’s grow some herbs. You can grow them in your window. It’s cost-effective and they look and smell fantastic. Sallie Sharpe owns and runs Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed. She joined Soda City Live with details on how to successfully grow...
Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
Soda City Live: Holi-date improv show with WOW Productions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a date night idea that is unique and interactive, WOW Performing Arts Center will be hosting a “Holi-Date” night improv show with skits, improv comedy, music, and more. Proceeds from this two-day show will benefit Roy Brasley Foundation’s “The...
Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire. Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career...
Groundbreaking on traffic improvement project at busy intersection in downtown traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of Columbia’s busiest intersections is about to get an overhaul to keep traffic moving. Richland County transportation leaders broke ground on the project today at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bull Street. The improvements are a part of a long list of traffic projects included in the penny program voted on by residents back in 2012.
Furry Friend Friday - Draco

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Draco is a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Draco has had a tough start to life. He was living on the streets in the cold. A Good Samaritan took Draco in and gave him the TLC he deserved. We do not know how he ended up homeless but thankfully he is safe now.
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A death at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was identified Friday. Richland County Coroner identified the deceased as James W. Mitchell, 38, of Columbia. His body was discovered at on Dec. 7, 2022. A representative for the jail confirmed an investigation is underway. Notice a...
Columbia invests in street cameras

Columbia invests in street cameras
West Columbia welcomes new fire chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - West Columbia announced Wednesday the selection of its next West Columbia Fire Chief. Marquis Solomon comes to the position with 23 years of experience. He most recently held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer and was second in command at the West Columbia Fire Department for eight years.
SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference earlier today with an update on the case of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Previously, Aspen was not seen by her family since her mother, Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day. The...
