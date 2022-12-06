ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
tampabeacon.com

Student with gun arrested

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a high school student accused of bringing a firearm to school. On Dec. 6, HCSO deputies were executing a warrant for unrelated charges on a student at Gaither High School in Tampa. In the process of the arrest, deputies located a firearm in the backpack of Davon Jordon Latrel Smith, 18. No threats were reported regarding the weapon, and Smith was arrested without incident.
TAMPA, FL
helihub.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Selling Former LE Helicopter

The Polk County Sheriff’s office has once again partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, to offer a 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for sale. The former law enforcement aircraft is at auction until December 12, 2022. Maintained by...
POLK COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Authorities searching for driver after fatal Winter Haven hit-and-run

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a hit-and-run crash that left a 59-year-old woman dead Saturday in Winter Haven. According to authorities, the woman was walking across 15th Street NW just before 7 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle described as a silver Dodge Caliber with Virginia plates.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
westorlandonews.com

Attempted Murder Arrest in Downtown Stabbing over Bottle of Cologne

The Orlando Police Department has taken another violent criminal off the streets who admitted to nearly killing a man over a bottle of cologne. A man was attacked in downtown Orlando with a metal pole and stabbed multiple times with a knife. The attacker has spent a combined 30 years in prison.
ORLANDO, FL
iontb.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on 1st Avenue in St. Petersburg

Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist. The crash occurred at approximately 9:24 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022. Investigators reports that 44 year-old Christoper Smith of St. Petersburg was operating a black Suzuki Motorcycle westbound on 1st Avenue North. A blue...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy