Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - The brother of a man accused in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol was allegedly carrying a stock of illegal firearms "for his protection against law enforcement" when he was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Polk County Thursday. Polk County Sheriff...
Two From Lakeland Arrested With Illegally Altered Firearms
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested, and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver,
2 people arrested in Lakeland, illegally altered guns recovered
Polk County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested in Lakeland for illegally altering firearms Thursday morning.
Man Accused of Road Rage Shooting at Deputy
Sheriff says the suspect stumbled out of a car full of empty beer cans and claimed he didn't recognize the marked SUV
tampabeacon.com
Student with gun arrested
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a high school student accused of bringing a firearm to school. On Dec. 6, HCSO deputies were executing a warrant for unrelated charges on a student at Gaither High School in Tampa. In the process of the arrest, deputies located a firearm in the backpack of Davon Jordon Latrel Smith, 18. No threats were reported regarding the weapon, and Smith was arrested without incident.
Sheriff Lopez, deputies search woods for suspect in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man wanted for aggravated battery could be hiding out near a neighborhood in southern Osceola County. Sheriff Marcos Lopez, along with his deputies, searched a wooded area overnight and throughout the early morning of Wednesday for the suspect. OCSO didn’t...
Man admitted to shooting at Hillsborough deputy in case of road rage, sheriff says
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot at by another driver in a case of road rage, the agency said in a news release Wednesday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road and CR-672, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy...
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
fox13news.com
Accused capitol rioter from Polk County wants ‘inflammatory’ labels kept out of trial
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man accused of rioting at the Capitol on January 6 is heading to trial in a few months and wants to ban several words from the courtroom. Federal agents say former Polk County resident Joshua Doolin, like 2,000 others, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
helihub.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Selling Former LE Helicopter
The Polk County Sheriff’s office has once again partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, to offer a 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for sale. The former law enforcement aircraft is at auction until December 12, 2022. Maintained by...
mynews13.com
Authorities searching for driver after fatal Winter Haven hit-and-run
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a hit-and-run crash that left a 59-year-old woman dead Saturday in Winter Haven. According to authorities, the woman was walking across 15th Street NW just before 7 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle described as a silver Dodge Caliber with Virginia plates.
Investigation Into Fatal Winter Haven Hit And Run Continues, Tips Needed
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 59-year-old woman Saturday night in Winter Haven. Winter Haven Police is asking for anyone who was in the area of Lake Howard Dr. NW
fox35orlando.com
Daughter of Osceola County 'Most Wanted' suspect talks about why he needs to be caught
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County sheriff said his agency is on the lookout for a suspect accused of the sexual battery of two minors. Davie Albarran, 50, is wanted for multiple warrants for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of two young girls, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez.
kmmo.com
ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR FLORIDA WOMAN IN COOPER COUNTY FOR MULTIPLE FELONIES
An arrest warrant was issued for a Brandon, Florida woman for multiple felonies in Cooper County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Vanessa Lerma allegedly broke the front window of a vehicle and stole two purses on October 8, 2022. Two victim’s credit cards were...
iontb.com
Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Investigators say a 70 year-old male driver from St. Petersburg was operating a burgundy Chrysler Town and Country minivan and involved in the deadly, single vehicle traffic crash in the 6100 block of Central Avenue.
Troopers investigate deadly crash after man hit by car in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night in Osceola County. Troopers said the fatal crash happened around 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Poinciana Boulevard. Troopers said a man was hit by a car at the...
westorlandonews.com
Attempted Murder Arrest in Downtown Stabbing over Bottle of Cologne
The Orlando Police Department has taken another violent criminal off the streets who admitted to nearly killing a man over a bottle of cologne. A man was attacked in downtown Orlando with a metal pole and stabbed multiple times with a knife. The attacker has spent a combined 30 years in prison.
fox13news.com
Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver after Winter Haven woman killed on way to Christmas boat parade
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A man whose wife was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the way to Winter Haven’s Christmas boat parade over the weekend is pleading for the driver to come forward. "Quit cowering and hiding like a coward," said Harold Hagan. Harold Hagan’s new wife Kelly...
iontb.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on 1st Avenue in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist. The crash occurred at approximately 9:24 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022. Investigators reports that 44 year-old Christoper Smith of St. Petersburg was operating a black Suzuki Motorcycle westbound on 1st Avenue North. A blue...
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
Comments / 1