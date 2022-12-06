ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By Dan Vasko
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for his role in the January 6, 2020 breach at the country’s Capitol.

George Amos Tenney III, 36, of Anderson pleaded guilty to interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding back in June of this year.

According to court documents in a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Amos made plans in December 2020 to go to the Capitol, writing in a Facebook post: “It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building and congress if the electoral votes don’t go right.”

The DOJ said Amos illegally entered the Capitol Building around 2:24 p.m. on January 6, 2020 and attempted to open the doors to let the rioters inside, making contact with several federal employees in the process, and was able to successfully open one of the doors.

The release states that an officer from the outside was attempted to push the doors closed amid Tenney’s resistance.

The following is a detailed explanation of the events that transpired afterwards, according to the DOJ:

An employee of the House Sergeant at Arms then ran towards Tenney, pushing him aside in an effort to close the door. Tenney grabbed the employee by the shoulder. He and other rioters surrounded the employee, and a heated conversation began. A rioter from outside the doors forced his way inside and pushed the employee of the House Sergeant at Arms away. Tenney, meanwhile, continued to stand in the doorway, and locked arms with a Capitol Police officer who was just outside the doors. He and the officer moved inside, towards the Rotunda. Tenney pushed away the officer’s hand. While in the Rotunda, he yelled, “Stand up, Patriots, stand up!” He then returned to the Rotunda Doors, where he assisted rioters entering the building, patting them on the back and helping them move forward. When another Capitol Police officer entered the area, Tenney pushed him to the side. Tenney ultimately had to be pulled back inside so that the Rotunda Doors could

United States Department of Justice

Tenney was arrested in Anderson on June 29, 2021.

After his prison term, Tenney will be placed on a three-year supervised release and will have to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Tenney is among 900 people that were arrested, spanning nearly all 50 states, for crimes related to the Capitol breach.

