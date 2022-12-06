A 69-year-old Florida man is $2 million richer after playing the Mega Millions draw game, the Florida Lottery announced this week. According to Lottery officials, Barnett Bailey, of Palm Harbor, who is a managing member of the O.D. Boots Trust, claimed his prize from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee this week.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO