PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
The lack of local maintenance codes can contribute to poor housing quality and less investment in areas, according to a study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
Costello: Security tightened at Kistler due to police activity
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello said that police activity in the area of Academy Street and Irving Place led to a brief “lockout” of nearby Kistler Elementary School early Wednesday afternoon. Student activity inside the school was not disrupted during the lockout, which...
Pa. flags ordered at half staff
Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at all commonwealth facilities in honor of three firefighters who died in the line of duty this week.
Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday. Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 […]
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
After big battles, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf leaves office with few regrets, no grudges
As Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to leave office, there is one thing that drove him into the governorship that awaits him when he gets home: his beloved 2006 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep, a stick shift, of course, that Wolf’s daughters joke he bought during his midlife crisis, starred in his first gubernatorial campaign ad in 2014 and helped him become a household name.
PENNDOT SEEKS FEEDBACK ON LOCAL CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects that occurred throughout the year in Jefferson, Indiana and Clarion Counties. You can take the survey through December 23rd at www.surveymonkey.com/r/D10Construction2022.
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
Pa. No. 3 state where people are least likely to lose their jobs: study
A recent study has found which states have the least likelihood of people losing their jobs. Fortunately for Pennsylvanians, the Keystone State is third overall on the list.
Gov. Wolf’s $10M to support affordable housing in 16 counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of over 10,000,000 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties. HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very […]
Elk County brewery finds one of their original barrels from the 1900’s
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 in St. Marys and recently they received an interesting tip about a piece of their past. The piece is an original Straub barrel that was discovered in an antique store. The Little Black Egg, in Kane, had the barrel and after seeing a fifth-generation […]
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
Gov. Tom Wolf orders all flags to half-staff on Wednesday
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered United States flags and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities and public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Fire Hits Mount Carmel Bank Building, Damage Reported
MOUNT CARMEL – Fire hit a commercial building in Mount Carmel. Northumberland County. 9-1-1 tells us the former B.B.& T. building on North Oak Street, now a Truist Bank, was hit by fire around 11pm Wednesday. Responding were volunteers from all of Mount Carmel’s fire companies, along with crews...
WV Mall to remain closed all day; will re-open Friday at 10 a.m.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. —Due to a water main break, the Wyoming Valley Mall will remain closed for the remainder of today, Thursday, Dec. 8.
Sheetz vs Wawa: Here’s what the numbers say
(WTAJ) — The “East vs West” battle in Pennsylvania is always strong. Steelers vs Eagles is big among football fans, but there’s one that some might say is even bigger and that’s the battle of convenience: Sheetz vs Wawa. It’s a battle that’s almost as iconic to a Pennsylvanian as scrapple or apple dumplings. Lines […]
GAS PRICES PREDICTED TO FALL
Pennsylvania gas prices continue to fall. According to Triple-A the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.86. That’s 18 cents lower than a month ago. The price at the pump has been on the decline as a result of less demand for oil and gas because of recession fears. While PA’s nearly 58 cent gas tax could keep prices higher here, some analysts are predicting the national average price for a gallon of regular gas could fall below three dollars by Christmas.
