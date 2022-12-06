ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

After big battles, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf leaves office with few regrets, no grudges

As Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to leave office, there is one thing that drove him into the governorship that awaits him when he gets home: his beloved 2006 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep, a stick shift, of course, that Wolf’s daughters joke he bought during his midlife crisis, starred in his first gubernatorial campaign ad in 2014 and helped him become a household name.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf’s $10M to support affordable housing in 16 counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of over 10,000,000 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties. HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf orders all flags to half-staff on Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered United States flags and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities and public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Fire Hits Mount Carmel Bank Building, Damage Reported

MOUNT CARMEL – Fire hit a commercial building in Mount Carmel. Northumberland County. 9-1-1 tells us the former B.B.& T. building on North Oak Street, now a Truist Bank, was hit by fire around 11pm Wednesday. Responding were volunteers from all of Mount Carmel’s fire companies, along with crews...
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
WETM 18 News

Sheetz vs Wawa: Here’s what the numbers say

(WTAJ) — The “East vs West” battle in Pennsylvania is always strong. Steelers vs Eagles is big among football fans, but there’s one that some might say is even bigger and that’s the battle of convenience: Sheetz vs Wawa. It’s a battle that’s almost as iconic to a Pennsylvanian as scrapple or apple dumplings. Lines […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wpxz1041fm.com

GAS PRICES PREDICTED TO FALL

Pennsylvania gas prices continue to fall. According to Triple-A the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.86. That’s 18 cents lower than a month ago. The price at the pump has been on the decline as a result of less demand for oil and gas because of recession fears. While PA’s nearly 58 cent gas tax could keep prices higher here, some analysts are predicting the national average price for a gallon of regular gas could fall below three dollars by Christmas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy