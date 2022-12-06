Read full article on original website
Related
wpxz1041fm.com
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
wpxz1041fm.com
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES BUDGET, ADDRESSES LIGHT AGENDA
The Reynoldsville Borough Council met in a work session on December 5 with a light agenda on tap. As Sam Bundy with ReynLowNews.Com reports, the council approved the 2023 budget totaling $916, 025.00 that holds the line on taxes. It also approved all budget related resolutions. Robert Beck of ARC Disposal attended the meeting to provide information on the garbage collection starting in 2023. He told Reynlow Community News ARC would be providing garbage toters to residents, from small to large ranging in size from 45 gallons to 95 gallons. The cost varies from $14 a month to $18 a month depending on the size selected by the resident.
wpxz1041fm.com
MISSING CLARION COUNTY TEEN MIGHT BE IN SPOKANE AREA
Authorities are trying to locate missing teen Aianna Serenity Taylor. Information obtained indicates the juvenile is possibly in the Spokane, Washington state area where she has relatives and friends. At this time, all indications show she left the home willingly. She was last seen in Shippenville on December 6th around...
wpxz1041fm.com
STATE POLICE REMIND DRIVERS ABOUT MOVE OVER LAW
Whether for shopping, parties or otherwise as people travel throughout the holiday season, law enforcement is reminding them about Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law. Lt. Col. Jeremy Richard, Deputy Commissioner of Operations for the PSP, explains.
wpxz1041fm.com
GAS PRICES PREDICTED TO FALL
Pennsylvania gas prices continue to fall. According to Triple-A the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.86. That’s 18 cents lower than a month ago. The price at the pump has been on the decline as a result of less demand for oil and gas because of recession fears. While PA’s nearly 58 cent gas tax could keep prices higher here, some analysts are predicting the national average price for a gallon of regular gas could fall below three dollars by Christmas.
Comments / 0