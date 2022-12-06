Read full article on original website
Keystone pipeline is shut down after oil spills into creek in Kansas
TC Energy declared force majeure on its Keystone oil pipeline system after an oil spill into a Kansas creek forced the company to shut the line, according to people familiar with the matter. The massive crude pipeline, which can carry more than 600,000 barrels of oil from Canada to U.S....
Bears take 11% bite out of oil prices
Bears roamed amid crude markets this week, sending oil prices to their lowest level of the year. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell all five trading days this week, ending the week with an 11% plunge, the biggest weekly loss since April. WTI began the week sinking $3.05 per barrel, followed by back-to-back drops in excess of $2 before declines gradually eased. WTI fell 44 cents Friday to close the week at $71.02, down from $79.98 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended at $67.50, according to Plains All American.
Tesla to suspend output at China factory later this month
Tesla will suspend output in stages at its Shanghai electric car factory from the end of the month until as long as early January, according to people familiar with the matter, amid production line upgrades and slowing consumer demand. Most workers on both the Model Y and Model 3 assembly...
Democrats amp up pressure on Big Oil, seek tax loophole cut
Democratic senators are demanding that U.S. oil companies pay more tax at a time when they're raking in record profits, ratcheting up the war of words between the party and the energy industry. Seven senators led by Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., are proposing to remove key tax provisions enjoyed by...
Lithium rally has more room to run, thanks to U.S. climate bill
Lithium prices have already been on a monumental tear. But if there's one thing that the industry's top executives agree on it's that there's room to go even higher. That's partly thanks to President Joe Biden's signature climate and tax bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). A key piece of the legislation is focused on bolstering production and processing for critical battery metals like lithium within the U.S. and with countries that have free-trade agreements with Washington.
Airfares set for big jump again in business and economy in 2023
Airfares will increase around the world next year, by as much as 12% on Europe-Asia routes and 10% for North America-Asia flights, according to American Express Global Business Travel. Asia, which was slower to lift Covid travel curbs, is set for some of the biggest changes as demand swells, Amex...
US jobless claims up modestly last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.
WTO says Trump's metals tariffs broke rules as U.S. rejects findings
The U.S. violated international trade rules when it imposed steel and aluminum tariffs under former President Donald Trump, the World Trade Organization said, a decision Washington rejected and stated won't lead to a removal of the duties. The 25% tariffs on global steel imports and 10% import taxes on global...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the...
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in a tweet Friday that he is willing to testify to Congress next week, but that he will be limited in what he can say and that he “won't be as helpful” as he'd like to be.
Who Is Viktor Bout, the Notorious ‘Merchant of Death’ Swapped for Brittney Griner?
The United States has handed over notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russian authorities in a prisoner swap that secured the release of WNBA Star Brittney Griner on Thursday. Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer convicted in 2011 on charges including “conspiracy to provide material...
E.U. backs Croatia joining visa-free Schengen area on Jan. 1
Croatia won the European Union's endorsement to join the region's visa-free travel area while Bulgaria and Romania's bid was delayed. E.U. home affairs ministers agreed at a Thursday meeting in Brussels that Croatia should be allowed to join the Schengen area on Jan. 1. This means the country will no longer be bound by the bloc's internal border controls, paving the way for easier travel.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s forces ‘destroy’ city of Bakhmut
Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday. Mr Zelensky said: “Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire.“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”The Ukrainian General Staff reported missile attacks, about 20 air strikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine between Friday and Saturday.It comes as the head of Nato expressed worry that the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
