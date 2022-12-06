Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Casper’s 10% chance of snow Friday jumps to 80% by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a slight chance of some snow on Friday before snow becomes likely early in the news week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is forecast near 38 degrees with wind gusts of up to 55...
oilcity.news
NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper residents capture lenticular cloud hovering in Friday morning sky
CASPER, Wyo. — Anyone in or headed around Casper on Friday morning had an opportunity to see a unique formation in the sky. The strange, otherworldly cloud hovered over the city, but despite its appearance, there’s a logical explanation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s...
oilcity.news
Snow back in the forecast as Winter Break approaches for Casper College, NCSD
CASPER, Wyo. — With Winter Break right around the corner, the Casper area is likely to see the return of snow, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Before a chance for snow returns, Casper can expect a high near 39 degrees on Wednesday, cloudy...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25 from Douglas to Cheyenne on Tuesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 is seeing some high winds, with gusts reaching near 50 mph in some stretches, between Cheyenne and Douglas on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Douglas and Cheyenne as of 3:05 p.m. Tuesday...
David Street Station Announces Move to The Nolan for Remaining Winter Events
In lieu of their traditional ice skating rink this winter, due to supply and demand issues, David Street Station announced the creation of 'The Den' at David Street Station. The Den would play host to numerous events over the holiday season and beyond, from ugly sweater parties, to indoor concerts, photos with Santa and more.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Concrete slurry illegally dumped from Casper bridge, polluting North Platte River
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper reported an instance of pollution in the North Platte River. “Someone recently dumped concrete slurry near the 1st St. Bridge,” the city said. “The red dye and chemicals from the solution have traveled downstream, literally turning water, rocks and moss red. This will impact future vegetative growth and could harm animals that ingest it.”
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/30/22–12/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Hunter; Miller
Timothy R. Hunter of Casper, Wyoming, died November 28, 2022 at the age of 65. He was born in Worland, Wyoming on June 22, 1957 to the late Rex and Dona Hunter. He attended school and graduated form Worland High School in 1975. He attended the University of Wyoming. Tim...
Douglas Budget
A Truck Parking Nightmare
Heavy trucks, some carrying explosives, regularly park on streets near schools, homes, as long-time activist demands city officials stop illegal practice. Patrick Ostlund understands trucking. He’s been in the oil field and trucking business his whole adult life. What he doesn’t get is why City of Douglas officials have been allowing heavy trucks, many hauling crude oil, explosives and other hazardous materials to drive through – or worse, park overnight or even longer term – on city streets next to residential areas and schools.
oilcity.news
Annual Resolution Run scheduled for New Year’s Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s time for Casper runners to dust off their sneakers, because the Windy City Striders Club’s New Year’s Eve Resolution Run is officially scheduled for Dec. 31. The 5K run will kick off at 9 a.m. at Best Western Downtown, located at 123...
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice seeking ‘Cards of Caring’ for patients in Natrona, Converse County
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is holding its third annual “Cards of Caring” initiative, which asks people to create holiday cards. “For kids and kids at heart, help us spread some Holiday cheer to our patients and Transitions clients,” a Wednesday press release from Central Wyoming Hospice said. “Just make a card or send us one of your favorites, with your Holiday wishes.”
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/7/22–12/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: McFarland; Montoya Jr.
Mary Kathryn McFarland, born July 25, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Mary lived in Casper until she was 18, married, and moved to Cheyenne. Mary did many things in her life, but she worked as a surgical technician for 35 years in Cheyenne, Denver, and Casper. She was in the first graduating class at the new Kelly Walsh High School and the first girl to be in the auto mechanics class.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
oilcity.news
Denver resident charged with seven drug felonies after traffic stop east of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado resident has been charged with seven felonies in Natrona County after investigators say they recovered over three pounds of presumed methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec. 1. Scott Alan Buchanan, 43, was the sole occupant of an F-250 headed...
oilcity.news
Crav-A-Bowl to close downtown Casper location, relaunch food truck next year
CASPER, Wyo. — Local healthy fast food restaurant Crav-A-Bowl is closing its downtown location, according to its owner, Darbi Westman. “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to close down Crav-A-Bowl,” she posted on the restaurant’s social media earlier this week. In a message to...
cowboystatedaily.com
In True Griswold Fashion, Casper Family Goes Bigger Every Year With Holiday Light Show
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Brian Wagner had a dream. He wanted to be able to see his house from the Casper Mountain lookout point at Christmas. That’s why every year his Christmas light display gets bigger and brighter. The Wagner house at 3148 Whispering Springs...
