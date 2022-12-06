Read full article on original website
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
Lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania worsens living conditions and stalls investment in those communities, according to a new state study.
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority
Democrats who barely won back enough seats in the Pennsylvania House in November are moving to control the chamber to replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office. Source: pennnews.
Gov. Tom Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania is the only state in the northeast without a nondiscrimination law on the books that protects people based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
A top Lehigh Valley city official seeks first-time offender program on charges he threatened violence against 2 boys
Easton public works director David Hopkins, accused of threatening two boys, is asking Northampton County Court to grant him entry into a program for first-time, nonviolent offenders. Source: Morningcall.
South Whitehall officials hear from King George Inn developer about ongoing issues
The King George Inn development in South Whitehall has dragged on for nearly 8 years and a number of issues still remain.
Nine former Pa. high school football players charged with hazing after teammates burned as part of initiation
Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced charges against nine former members of the Mount Carmel football team in connection with hazing against new members of the team in 2020. Source: pennnews.
Weekend weather: Sunday could bring a few flakes of snow to Lehigh Valley, 1-3 inches in Poconos
If you’re planning any outdoor fun this weekend, do it on Saturday because the second half of the weekend is looking wet with a chance of some snow.
