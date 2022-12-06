ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Whitehall Township, PA

getnews.info

Just Aesthetic Nursing Expands Local Location to Accommodate Growing East Coast Demand

Lehigh Valley’s premier med spa continues to grow, with plans of establishing an injectable institute as a training hub for nurses of all levels. Now more than ever, the demand for cosmetic injectables and other anti-aging procedures has been quickly growing, particularly in the East Coast. As one of the region’s leaders, Lehigh Valley’s premier med spa, Just Aesthetic Nursing, is planning to triple their practice’s size by moving to a beautiful new location a short distance from their Allentown, Pennsylvania office.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get this weekend? Our interactive map shows projected snowfall totals.

Wintry weather is in the forecast for parts of the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey on Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected above the I-80 corridor, where parts of the Poconos in northeastern Pennsylvania could see accumulations up to 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service says. AccuWeather is calling for 1 to 3 inches in northern New Jersey and the southern Poconos.
NEW JERSEY STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

New slate of Pa. historical markers will honor Allentown State Hospital, local mine pump

Pennsylvania’s newest slate of historical markers will honor two Lehigh Valley innovations, though little remains of either one to sport the familiar blue markers. Allentown State Hospital and the President Pumping Engine, both in Lehigh County, are among 36 new markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which on Thursday announced its selections from 91 applications.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map

While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rebuilt Chick-fil-A aims to please more customers

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Some say bigger is better, and when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in some areas, it's also necessary. The Chick-fil-A at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township reopened for business Thursday, welcoming back customers for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The original restaurant, which opened with the...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Pennridge Regional Police Department seeks public’s help

Pennridge Regional Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the people in this photograph. They are suspected of being involved in two thefts from vehicle incidents at Park Club Fitness in East Rockhill Township. They were later observed attempting to make fraudulent account transactions from one of the victim’s bank accounts. The attempted transactions occurred at the American Heritage Bank in Warminster Township.
EAST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, PA
Shore News Network

Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday

Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

