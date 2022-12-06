Read full article on original website
walnutport.com
Weekend weather: Sunday could bring a few flakes of snow to Lehigh Valley, 1-3 inches in Poconos
If you’re planning any outdoor fun this weekend, do it on Saturday because the second half of the weekend is looking wet with a chance of some snow.
getnews.info
Just Aesthetic Nursing Expands Local Location to Accommodate Growing East Coast Demand
Lehigh Valley’s premier med spa continues to grow, with plans of establishing an injectable institute as a training hub for nurses of all levels. Now more than ever, the demand for cosmetic injectables and other anti-aging procedures has been quickly growing, particularly in the East Coast. As one of the region’s leaders, Lehigh Valley’s premier med spa, Just Aesthetic Nursing, is planning to triple their practice’s size by moving to a beautiful new location a short distance from their Allentown, Pennsylvania office.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get this weekend? Our interactive map shows projected snowfall totals.
Wintry weather is in the forecast for parts of the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey on Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected above the I-80 corridor, where parts of the Poconos in northeastern Pennsylvania could see accumulations up to 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service says. AccuWeather is calling for 1 to 3 inches in northern New Jersey and the southern Poconos.
walnutport.com
A top Lehigh Valley city official seeks first-time offender program on charges he threatened violence against 2 boys
Easton public works director David Hopkins, accused of threatening two boys, is asking Northampton County Court to grant him entry into a program for first-time, nonviolent offenders. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
Lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania worsens living conditions and stalls investment in those communities, according to a new state study.
New slate of Pa. historical markers will honor Allentown State Hospital, local mine pump
Pennsylvania’s newest slate of historical markers will honor two Lehigh Valley innovations, though little remains of either one to sport the familiar blue markers. Allentown State Hospital and the President Pumping Engine, both in Lehigh County, are among 36 new markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which on Thursday announced its selections from 91 applications.
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map
While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rebuilt Chick-fil-A aims to please more customers
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Some say bigger is better, and when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in some areas, it's also necessary. The Chick-fil-A at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township reopened for business Thursday, welcoming back customers for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The original restaurant, which opened with the...
Lehigh County brewery nominated for Best New Brewery in Pa., voting open through December
Rising River Brewing Co. was nominated as one of the best new breweries in the state for Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards. You can vote now until the end of the year to push the Macungie brewer over the top. Breweries in Pennsylvania, the popular craft...
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
walnutport.com
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority
Democrats who barely won back enough seats in the Pennsylvania House in November are moving to control the chamber to replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office. Source: pennnews.
buckscountyherald.com
Pennridge Regional Police Department seeks public’s help
Pennridge Regional Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the people in this photograph. They are suspected of being involved in two thefts from vehicle incidents at Park Club Fitness in East Rockhill Township. They were later observed attempting to make fraudulent account transactions from one of the victim’s bank accounts. The attempted transactions occurred at the American Heritage Bank in Warminster Township.
Delays likely on major roads during escort of New Tripoli firefighters killed in line of duty
Residents driving on a few major Lehigh Valley roadways should expect afternoon delays as Pennsylvania State Police escort the bodies of the two New Tripoli firemen who were killed in a house fire. Route 309, Route 100 and Tilghman Street will be affected during this escort, according to a release...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Dec. 9-15)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That Built A Community,” Coopersburg Historical Society exhibit, through Dec. 31. Coopersburg Borough Hall, 5 N. Main St. By appointment. coopersburghistory@gmail.com. EASTON “Easton Nights...
Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday
Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
Lehigh Valley owner facing animal cruelty charges over herd of neglected horses
Three months ago, authorities say they found a herd of ill and underweight horses and a mule in such bad condition that they seized 10 animals from a Lehigh Valley owner and had to euthanize at least one horse. Heidi von Liebenstein, of the 100 block of Crest Avenue in...
Lehigh Valley weather: Weekend will start nice. But another chance of rain, snow looms.
Friday’s precipitation forecast has fizzled, leaving room for a bit of sun. But wet weather will arrive Sunday, and it could turn a bit wintry. “Good start, not-so-good finish,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ray Martin said of the weekend forecast for the Lehigh Valley. Forecasters were first eyeing...
