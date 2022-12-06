Read full article on original website
PennLive.com
Dauphin County put man hospitalized for hypothermia back in cold cell, where he died
While incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison late last year, staff members noted Jamal Crummel displayed an altered mental state, lethargy, abnormal breathing and slurred speech – all signs of hypothermia. He was taken to a hospital on Dec. 19, 2021, where he was diagnosed with hypothermia. He spent...
WGAL
Warrant out for woman officials say failed to return from work release in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who officials say failed to return to jail after going to a work-release program in Franklin County. Franklin County commissioners released a statement Friday morning on behalf of the Franklin County Adult Probation Department. It said that there is an active arrest warrant for Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala.
The official story is not always the whole story for deaths at Dauphin County Prison
PennLive spent the last six months looking into the deaths of people held at Dauphin County Prison. Most people housed there have been convicted of minor crimes or are awaiting trial and presumed to be innocent. We uncovered information from four cases so far that significantly calls into question the...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
Police seek help in identifying suspected York County 'porch pirate'
Spring Garden Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected "porch pirate." The pictured suspect was captured on video stealing a package from the front porch of a home Friday at about 7:51 a.m., according to police. The home was in the area of Mt. Rose Avenue in York...
3 senior living communities, an outpatient center and other medical projects planned for central Pa.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has expanded its services in the Hershey area with the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot outpatient center. The health system opened an urgent center at the center with other practices to open in the future. An 88,000-square-foot facility that is under construction will include...
Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police
A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
WGAL
Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say
CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
Owl With Head Injury Saved By Central PA Police Officer
An owl with a head injury was rescued by a central Pennsylvania police officer on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a release on Thursday. Penn Township Police Officer David Irvin was called to a report of an injured owl laying on the roadway in the area of Wilson Avenue near Karen Lane around 10:22 p.m., according to a release by the department.
WGAL
Boil-water advisory in place for Lancaster County borough after contaminants are found
STRASBURG, Pa. — A boil-water advisory is expected to remain in place for days for Strasburg Borough in Lancaster County. Testing found natural contaminants at one of the borough's six water sources. Residents are asked to boil water for one minute, then let it cool before using it. The...
3-Year-Old Boy Among Three People Shot In York (DEVELOPING)
Three people were shot— including a 3-year-old boy— in York on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. The York City police were called to a reported shooting in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street/Lincoln Highway on Friday, at approximately 4:33 p.m., according to a release by the department around 8:30 p.m.
WGAL
Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
WGAL
Customers who used gas pump at 7-Eleven in York County where skimmer was found are urged to call police
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — News 8 isOn Your Side with continuing coverage of a skimmer found on a York County gas pump. We spoke with police in Carroll Township, who said you should contact them if you think you are a victim. The skimmer was found Friday, Dec. 2,...
4-Week-Old Infant, 16-Year-Old Mom Go Missing From Harrisburg Home: Police
A 16-year-old girl and her 4-week-old infant daughter have gone missing from their central Pennsylvania home, authorities say. Anylah Duffin left home with her daughter Daoni on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to the Lower Paxton Township police. No other details about Anylah and Daoni were released. Anyone with information on...
Coroner identifies 34-year-old central Pa. homicide victim
The York County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Demetres Lewis as the man killed in a shooting on Tuesday. According to police, Lewis was shot around 11:50 p.m. in the area of West Poplar and South Belvidere streets in York. Officers found him unresponsive with apparent gunshot injuries, which he died from at the scene.
WGAL
York rowhome fire caused more than $500,000 in damage
YORK, Pa. — A fire that damaged multiple rowhomes in York on Saturday caused more than $500,000 in damage to one of them. The fire happened at a rowhome on the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3 p.m. Firefighters think the blaze started on the second floor...
WGAL
Homicide trial starts for Lancaster County woman accused of killing husband
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The trial for a woman accused of killing her husband starts on Wednesday in Lancaster County. Police say Danielle Bewley shot and killed her husband, Mitchell Bewley, 27, in February of 2021. They say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the PNC bank...
WGAL
State police in Adams County searching for missing man
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
South College Street in Carlisle closed for crash investigation
CARLISLE, Pa. — The road is closed at the intersection of South College Street and Church Avenue for police to conduct a crash investigation. Emergency services report that an electric bicycle and vehicle were involved in a crash in this area. According to police, the bicycle rider sustained significant...
Turnpike traffic backed up in both directions after Franklin County crash
Turnpike traffic has come to a stop after a Thursday morning crash in Franklin County. A Turnpike Commission travel advisory says both east and westbound traffic is stopped at the Tuscarora Tunnel because of a crash between Willow Hill and Fort Littleton. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
