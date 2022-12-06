ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAL

Warrant out for woman officials say failed to return from work release in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who officials say failed to return to jail after going to a work-release program in Franklin County. Franklin County commissioners released a statement Friday morning on behalf of the Franklin County Adult Probation Department. It said that there is an active arrest warrant for Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police

A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Owl With Head Injury Saved By Central PA Police Officer

An owl with a head injury was rescued by a central Pennsylvania police officer on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a release on Thursday. Penn Township Police Officer David Irvin was called to a report of an injured owl laying on the roadway in the area of Wilson Avenue near Karen Lane around 10:22 p.m., according to a release by the department.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

3-Year-Old Boy Among Three People Shot In York (DEVELOPING)

Three people were shot— including a 3-year-old boy— in York on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. The York City police were called to a reported shooting in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street/Lincoln Highway on Friday, at approximately 4:33 p.m., according to a release by the department around 8:30 p.m.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies 34-year-old central Pa. homicide victim

The York County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Demetres Lewis as the man killed in a shooting on Tuesday. According to police, Lewis was shot around 11:50 p.m. in the area of West Poplar and South Belvidere streets in York. Officers found him unresponsive with apparent gunshot injuries, which he died from at the scene.
YORK, PA
WGAL

York rowhome fire caused more than $500,000 in damage

YORK, Pa. — A fire that damaged multiple rowhomes in York on Saturday caused more than $500,000 in damage to one of them. The fire happened at a rowhome on the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3 p.m. Firefighters think the blaze started on the second floor...
YORK, PA
WGAL

State police in Adams County searching for missing man

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

CARLISLE, PA

