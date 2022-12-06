Read full article on original website
Bond set for man accused of hitting woman, child with alcohol
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $5,000 for a man accused of throwing a can of liquor at a woman and hitting her in the face. John Brunovich, 23, was arraigned today via video hookup in municipal court on first-degree misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and child endangering.
2 in custody after shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man and woman are in custody after a shooting Friday afternoon in which no one was injured. The two were arrested after police responded to a gunfire call about 2 p.m. on Elmwood Avenue. Both people are expected to be arraigned Monday in Mahoning...
Youngstown police lieutenant charged with dereliction of duty has been fired
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city police lieutenant who was charged with dereliction of duty after having been on paid administrative leave for more than a year has been fired. Lt. Brian Flynn was fired Tuesday, according to Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler. According to a letter addressed to...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
2 OVI checkpoints in Youngstown Friday night
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two OVI checkpoints will take place Friday night into Saturday morning in Youngstown. The first checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. to midnight on Friday at 3600 Market Street. The second checkpoint will take place from 12:30 to 3 a.m. Saturday at 2214 Mahoning Avenue.
2 hurt, 1 seriously in Hubbard Twp., crash
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. It happened around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday at the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and US Route 62. According to a press release from the Ohio...
Campus of Care filling up in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Campus of Care is filling up. County commissioners and the Western Reserve Port Authority took over what had been the Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown roughly two years ago. It’s now being used to offer support for people with mental health and addiction issues all on a 100-acre campus.
Grove City man sentenced for woman’s killing
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man has been sentenced on murder charges in the death of his wife. Randall Harland Leaf, 59, pleaded guilty to a third-degree murder charge. Leaf was arrested after 53-year-old Gretchen Pallack was found dead in June 2021. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati...
Humane agents work to get neglected bullmastiff to normal weight; pursuing possible charges
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents at Animal Charity say they will eventually take the case of a badly emaciated dog to prosecutors to see what kind of charges can be filed. They found “Henderson” on Youngstown’s East Side on Monday. The four-year-old bullmastiff weighed just...
Victim of fatal Youngstown fire was using space heaters to heat home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire investigators said Thursday that a woman who was killed in a blaze Wednesday at her South Side home was filling a space heater with kerosene when flames broke out. Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said the elderly woman who died was also a smoker....
Newton Falls votes to put policing in hands of sheriff
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls City Council council voted Wednesday to place policing in the hands of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. At-large Councilperson Julie Stimpert was the only council member to vote no. It was a contentious meeting. About 30 people stood and spoke for...
Sweet storefront opening on Glenwood
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A few home-based bakers are bringing some sweet treats to Glenwood Avenue with a new storefront opening this winter. Jenny Kuczek has been running Pie Oh My out of her home for three years. Now, she and some other licensed cottage bakers are renting a...
Semi crash slows traffic in Mahoning County
BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A semi went off the road and overturned in Beaver Township Thursday. It happened at about 1 p.m. on State Route 626 between Route 164 and Route 165. State Route 626 was closed Thursday afternoon in the area of the accident so crews could...
Sebring K-9 protected with donated vest
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring’s police dog, Radar, can go out on assignment protected, thanks to a donated bulletproof vest. The vest was donated by the non-profit Vested Interest in K-9s and sponsored by Judy E. Shiflett Animal Care and Alzheimer’s Support fund. The vest is embroidered...
Valley high school receives anonymous donation
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown high school received a surprise donation from an anonymous family Friday morning. An anonymous family partnered with Youngstown Police Department to deliver 200 coats to East High School. The boxes of coats filled five police cruisers. The donor family wanted the coats to...
Marie Osmond brings Christmas classics to Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The only sister of the famous Osmond family entertained Youngstown on Thursday night with an array of Christmas classics. A Marie Osmond Christmas began at Powers Auditorium with Osmond giving out what she called “COVID kisses,” where she drew on people’s foreheads and the top of their heads with lipstick.
Cars line up at Youngstown gas station for free fuel
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers were in line at a local gas station Thursday morning for a free gas giveaway. It was at the Big Apple Gas Station on McGuffey Road in Youngstown. Each car was given $15 worth of free gasoline. A total of $1,125 was given away...
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
Former US Attorney’s sanction hearing set
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — We first told you about a former United States Attorney Mark Bennett, who is facing possible disbarment and other law license sanctions, back in September. According to a disciplinary report, Bennett is accused of sexually harassing an intern who eventually came to the U.S. Attorney’s...
Crews battle Mahoning County house fire
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters responded to a house fire in Campbell Wednesday morning. Crews from multiple departments were called to the 400 block of Tenney Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters said this was an electrical fire that started inside the walls. The Campbell Fire Department was able to get there...
