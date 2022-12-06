ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At

A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
LUBBOCK, TX
Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?

Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock

Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock: Learn How to Drive in the Snow Before It’s Too Late

As the weather continues to cool down and winter officially approaches, it is important to refresh yourself on how to drive in snowy and icy conditions. When you live somewhere like Lubbock, it is easy to forget how to drive in these conditions because we don't experience it very often. However, that is not an excuse to not know how to keep yourself and those around you safe. I would love to see fewer accident in the Hub City when w get our first big snow of the season, so here are 5 things to remember.
LUBBOCK, TX
Enjoy Lubbock Christmas Caroling and Donate Food for a Good Cause

Nothing says holidays like giving back to others, or that stuff that falls from the sky called snow, but the next best thing aside from food are the songs. Songs, specifically holiday carols, seem to spark that holiday spirit in many of us because it is usually the first sign of the holidays. There is also the running gag of Mariah Carey defrosting just in time for December to sing her hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.
LUBBOCK, TX
Bigger In Texas: Texas Woman Takes Record For Largest Feet

I have a lot of tall female friends, and the common complaint amongst them seems to be a lack of variety when it comes to shoes. And yet I always see piles of teeny size 6 in clearance bins. Makes you wonder. Luckily I'm a perfectly average size 8, but I'm also hella short. You win some, you lose some.
HOUSTON, TX
Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead

The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
SEAGRAVES, TX
Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen

One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales

It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, Is It Okay to Give A Used Gift For Christmas Charity?

A Lubbockite recently took to Reddit to ask a question that I've been mulling over this afternoon- is it okay to give a used item as a charity "gift"?. They say you should listen to your gut about most of these things, and I did have an immediate gut reaction-no. Not just "no" but "of course not", until I read a little further:
LUBBOCK, TX
WhataChristmas! Holiday Gifts From Texas Favorite Burger Brand

Texas isn't totally unique in its devotion to a particular burger brand. While we love Whataburger, Californians love In-And-Out (I was not impressed), and there's a whole swath of states that swear by a place called Sheetz. I kid you not. Maybe Sheetz is really good, but I'm not sure I'd be willing to say, "I ate Sheetz" out loud.
TEXAS STATE
Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired

Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

