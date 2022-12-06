Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Texas Homeowners- Don’t Fall For This Convincing Scam
There's a mail scam that's been going around for years at this point, and I don't want you to fall for it. Purchasing a new home is already an arduous, stressful, and paperwork-laden process without shelling out cash for this dumb, albeit very convincing, scam. What appears to be a...
Last-Minute Plans: Fun for the Whole Family on Dec. 9 & 10, 2022
With an overcast and chilly Friday evening, what is there to do? Well, bundle up and get the whole family in the car, because on of Lubbock favorite annual events is happening this weekend. Candlelight at the Ranch is a Lubbock tradition that only happens for two nights each year....
Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At
A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
Brighten Up Your Holidays And Win A Free Poinsettia From House Of Flowers
Nothing brightens up the Christmas Season like a beautiful Poinsettia in your home during the holidays. We are teaming up with House Of Flowers, located at 82nd and Quaker in Kingsgate Shopping Center North, to spread some holiday cheer and give away a beautiful poinsettia for your holiday table!. To...
Enjoy Free Margaritas Tonight At This Epic Lubbock Shopping Event With The Turquoise Lily
Who is ready to go shopping with 20% off in Lubbock?. The Turquoise Lily is a popular boutique located right here in Lubbock and they are having a big event tonight. December 8th, 2022 that you don't want to miss out on. They are offering 20% off their entire store...
Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?
Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock
Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
Lubbock To Participate in Red Kettle Challange: Raise $1.5 Million in 4 Hours
Now, this definitely sounds like a challenge. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Grinch will help the local Salvation Army take part in a national campaign to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours on December 9. Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, is...
Here’s How to Give Your Amazon Delivery Driver A Tip For Free
There are a lot of people around the world working hard to get your packages to you. Most of the time as a delivery driver you just drop off your package and are done. There is no one there to thank you or appreciate you. Amazon is doing something to change that during this busy holiday season.
Lubbock: Learn How to Drive in the Snow Before It’s Too Late
As the weather continues to cool down and winter officially approaches, it is important to refresh yourself on how to drive in snowy and icy conditions. When you live somewhere like Lubbock, it is easy to forget how to drive in these conditions because we don't experience it very often. However, that is not an excuse to not know how to keep yourself and those around you safe. I would love to see fewer accident in the Hub City when w get our first big snow of the season, so here are 5 things to remember.
Enjoy Lubbock Christmas Caroling and Donate Food for a Good Cause
Nothing says holidays like giving back to others, or that stuff that falls from the sky called snow, but the next best thing aside from food are the songs. Songs, specifically holiday carols, seem to spark that holiday spirit in many of us because it is usually the first sign of the holidays. There is also the running gag of Mariah Carey defrosting just in time for December to sing her hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.
Fresh on The Market: Stunning New South Lubbock Home for a Reasonable Price
Lubbock is constantly expanding, meaning that new businesses are popping up, and more homes are being built. if you are looking for a new build, one of the best places to look is in South Lubbock. A great example recently hit the market just off of 119th street. It is...
Bigger In Texas: Texas Woman Takes Record For Largest Feet
I have a lot of tall female friends, and the common complaint amongst them seems to be a lack of variety when it comes to shoes. And yet I always see piles of teeny size 6 in clearance bins. Makes you wonder. Luckily I'm a perfectly average size 8, but I'm also hella short. You win some, you lose some.
It’s Last Call As A Lubbock Brewery Sadly Decides To Close Their Doors For Good
Ever since they opened up at 515 Broadway, as a self-proclaimed "beer nerd" I had wanted to find time to get over to Auld Brewing's Lubbock location and sample their wares. This past summer, I was able to check it out with my younger brother on my birthday and immediately dug it.
Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead
The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen
One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
Lubbock, Is It Okay to Give A Used Gift For Christmas Charity?
A Lubbockite recently took to Reddit to ask a question that I've been mulling over this afternoon- is it okay to give a used item as a charity "gift"?. They say you should listen to your gut about most of these things, and I did have an immediate gut reaction-no. Not just "no" but "of course not", until I read a little further:
WhataChristmas! Holiday Gifts From Texas Favorite Burger Brand
Texas isn't totally unique in its devotion to a particular burger brand. While we love Whataburger, Californians love In-And-Out (I was not impressed), and there's a whole swath of states that swear by a place called Sheetz. I kid you not. Maybe Sheetz is really good, but I'm not sure I'd be willing to say, "I ate Sheetz" out loud.
Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired
Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0