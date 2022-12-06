UCSO: Man who crashed into Wallkill schools charged

WALLKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Walden man, who allegedly crashed into three school buildings with police in tow, has been formally charged by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. Jason D. Hepper, 33, was charged with the felony of second-degree criminal mischief, and the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, and reckless driving. Hepper was also charged with the violations of drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, in addition to several moving and lane violations, according to police.

On Sunday, November 20, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office saw Hepper sitting in his car outside the Wallkill Central School District Administration building. His car was facing the building, police said. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Hepper gunned it into the front of the building, causing significant damage to the front door area.

When deputies tried to pull him over, Hepper sped off, according to the release. He didn’t make it far, police said, before crashing into a utility pole.

Through further investigation, officers also learned that Hepper had reportedly rammed his car into Bordin Middle School and the Wallkill Senior High School in Shawangunk. Both schools were badly damaged by the crashes, police claim.

Hepper was taken to Garnett Health Medical Center on November 20 for minor injuries he sustained from striking the buildings and utility pole, according to the release. He was released from the hospital on November 30 and was immediately arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies.

He was arraigned in the Town of Shawangunk Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to appear back to the Town of Shawangunk Justice Court on a future date and time.

Members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by members of the Walden Police Department, Wallkill Fire Department, LifeNet, and Wallkill Rescue. No further information was available Tuesday morning.

