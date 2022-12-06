Read full article on original website
U.S. producer prices top estimates, supporting Fed hikes into 2023
U.S. producer prices rose in November by more than forecast, driven by services and underscoring the stickiness of inflationary pressures that supports Federal Reserve interest-rate increases into 2023. The producer price index for final demand climbed 0.3% for a third month and was up 7.4% from a year earlier, Labor...
US jobless claims up modestly last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.
Continuing U.S. jobless claims rise to highest since February
Recurring applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose to the highest since early February, suggesting that Americans who are losing their job are having more trouble finding a new one as the labor market shows tentative signs of cooling. Continuing claims, which include people who have already received unemployment benefits for...
WTO says Trump's metals tariffs broke rules as U.S. rejects findings
The U.S. violated international trade rules when it imposed steel and aluminum tariffs under former President Donald Trump, the World Trade Organization said, a decision Washington rejected and stated won't lead to a removal of the duties. The 25% tariffs on global steel imports and 10% import taxes on global...
Major car companies like Ford, Tesla, and Toyota are at 'high risk' of sourcing parts made by Chinese forced labor, a report finds: 'It's an industry-wide problem'
US car companies have "massive and expanding links" to Chinese human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, a report finds.
Lithium rally has more room to run, thanks to U.S. climate bill
Lithium prices have already been on a monumental tear. But if there's one thing that the industry's top executives agree on it's that there's room to go even higher. That's partly thanks to President Joe Biden's signature climate and tax bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). A key piece of the legislation is focused on bolstering production and processing for critical battery metals like lithium within the U.S. and with countries that have free-trade agreements with Washington.
Airfares set for big jump again in business and economy in 2023
Airfares will increase around the world next year, by as much as 12% on Europe-Asia routes and 10% for North America-Asia flights, according to American Express Global Business Travel. Asia, which was slower to lift Covid travel curbs, is set for some of the biggest changes as demand swells, Amex...
Permian operators face greater scrutiny on path to decarbonization
Brad Crabtree, assistant secretary, Fossil Energy and Carbon Management at the US Department of Energy, opened the annual CO2 Conference’s Carbon Management Workshop with praise for his audience of Permian Basin oil and gas producers. They are safeguarding not only US energy security but global energy security, he said,...
Holiday anxiety is peaking at U.S. local shops worried about demand
With so much uncertainty about consumer spending this holiday season, anxiety among U.S. small business owners is reaching new highs. Recent data and surveys show how difficult it's become to make any forecast about demand amid decades-high inflation:. - Inventory management is the top concern for a quarter of small...
Bears take 11% bite out of oil prices
Bears roamed amid crude markets this week, sending oil prices to their lowest level of the year. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell all five trading days this week, ending the week with an 11% plunge, the biggest weekly loss since April. WTI began the week sinking $3.05 per barrel, followed by back-to-back drops in excess of $2 before declines gradually eased. WTI fell 44 cents Friday to close the week at $71.02, down from $79.98 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended at $67.50, according to Plains All American.
Democrats amp up pressure on Big Oil, seek tax loophole cut
Democratic senators are demanding that U.S. oil companies pay more tax at a time when they're raking in record profits, ratcheting up the war of words between the party and the energy industry. Seven senators led by Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., are proposing to remove key tax provisions enjoyed by...
Keystone pipeline is shut down after oil spills into creek in Kansas
TC Energy declared force majeure on its Keystone oil pipeline system after an oil spill into a Kansas creek forced the company to shut the line, according to people familiar with the matter. The massive crude pipeline, which can carry more than 600,000 barrels of oil from Canada to U.S....
