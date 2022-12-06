Lithium prices have already been on a monumental tear. But if there's one thing that the industry's top executives agree on it's that there's room to go even higher. That's partly thanks to President Joe Biden's signature climate and tax bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). A key piece of the legislation is focused on bolstering production and processing for critical battery metals like lithium within the U.S. and with countries that have free-trade agreements with Washington.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO