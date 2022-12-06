ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2now.com

Cardinals welcome Willson Contreras as new catcher

It's official. Longtime Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is now a St. Louis Cardinal. Cardinals welcome Willson Contreras as new catcher. It's official. Longtime Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is now a St. Louis Cardinal. St. Louis Aldermen hold a meeting to request a pay …. The St. Louis Board...
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
