Texas State

Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff

Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
BOULDER, CO
Hoops Rumors

Jason Garrett appears to have made decision on Stanford HC job

It was reported Thursday that Garrett was among the finalists for the gig, along with Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor. Per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, candidates who were in the running but are no longer being considered include former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Is Trying To Flip A Prominent Recruit

Deion Sanders has proven himself as a master recruiter during his time as a college football head coach. And coach Prime, now leader of the Colorado Buffaloes, is already getting to work at his new gig. Five-star Clemson commit Peter Woods recently revealed that Sanders is "trying to holler at...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again

Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
InsideHook

Odell Beckham Eyes Return in Playoffs, Sees No Point in NFL Regular Season

Following a thrilling win for the Rams and newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield over the favored Raiders on Thursday Night Football, Week 14 of the NFL’s regular season is underway, and the playoffs aren’t far off. With the postseason looming, Odell Beckham Jr., who remains a free agent following visits to New York, Buffalo and Dallas on the heels of a bizarre incident on a plane in Miami, has just four more weeks left to make his debut in the 2022-23 regular season.
NEW YORK STATE
Sporting News

FCS playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for college football quarterfinal games

The FCS championship game enters its quarterfinal round this weekend, leaving only three games left to determine the champion for the 2022 season. Three of those games already took place on Friday, with 6-seed Samford traveling to take on 3-seed (and defending FCS champion) North Dakota State; 5-seed William & Mary taking on 4-seed Montana State; and 7-seed Incarnate Word traveling to take on 2-seed Sacramento State.
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Predicting The Score Of Every New Year's Six Bowl Game

This year's slate of New Year's Six Games has been set. As always, this bowl-game schedule features some of the best college football matchups of the year so far. In preparation for this year's stacked schedule, we've made score predictions for each New Year's Six game. Orange Bowl: No. 6...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Ranking the final 10 unbeaten teams for 2022-23 season

We’re at just about a month into the NCAA Basketball season and we’ve already seen quite a lot on display. There have been holiday tournaments, unforgettable matchups, conference challenges, buzzer beaters, coaching fiascos, and everything in between for the nearly four hundred D1 college basketball programs. What happens in the first month of the season can be important for a team trying to establish itself and gain momentum, but we all know that the games in March are certainly more important.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

ESPN Reveals Announcers For Every College Football Bowl Game

ESPN announced on Wednesday night the announcing teams for every college football bowl game it is broadcasting this year. College football bowl season is set to begin next week. There will be 40 college football bowl games broadcasted on ESPN's airwaves this season. Here's the full bowl game announcing team...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

College Football Bowl Bets to Make Now Before The Line Moves

Happy bowl season to all those that observe, one of the most fun times of year. The college football season is winding down and it's on us to cash some of our final bets of the season. Bowl season has become a unique part of the calendar as it's on us not to just handicap the matchup, but figure out who is playing, and which team is more motivated to be there.
UTAH STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Bobby Petrino a candidate for big OC job

Bobby Petrino has spent the last three seasons as a head coach at the FCS level, but he may have an opportunity to join one of the top programs in the country. Petrino has emerged as a candidate for the Texas A&M offensive coordinator job, Chris Hummer of 247 Sports reports. The 61-year-old is expected to interview with the Aggies at some point in the coming days.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
