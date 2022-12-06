Read full article on original website
Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Football World Reacts To Heisman Trophy Voters Controversy
The 2022 Heisman Trophy is set to be announced on Saturday evening. USC's Caleb Williams is seen by most as the favorite, but could his fingernail paint rub some voters the wrong way?. This past weekend, Williams had 'F--k Utah' spelled out in fingernail paint. USC got blown out by...
Jason Garrett appears to have made decision on Stanford HC job
It was reported Thursday that Garrett was among the finalists for the gig, along with Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor. Per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, candidates who were in the running but are no longer being considered include former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
That Time Deion Sanders Was Accused of "Kidnapping" a 5-Star Recruit
As a Pro and College Football Hall of Famer who won two Super Bowls and also played Major League Baseball -- once suiting up for a World Series game after playing an NFL game that day -- Deion Sanders is unquestionably the most famous athlete from Fort Myers, Florida. But...
Look: Deion Sanders Is Trying To Flip A Prominent Recruit
Deion Sanders has proven himself as a master recruiter during his time as a college football head coach. And coach Prime, now leader of the Colorado Buffaloes, is already getting to work at his new gig. Five-star Clemson commit Peter Woods recently revealed that Sanders is "trying to holler at...
Expert NFL Picks for Week 14, Including Jets-Bills, Eagles-Giants and Bucs-49ers
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. Here are our Week 14 NFL picks. You’ve got places to go, people to see and possibly some...
Ranking College Football's Open Head-Coaching Jobs for the 2022-23 Carousel
A complete breakdown and ranking of which open college football head-coaching jobs are the best in the 2022-23 carousel.
Pitt Football Recruiting Notebook: December 7
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Odell Beckham Eyes Return in Playoffs, Sees No Point in NFL Regular Season
Following a thrilling win for the Rams and newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield over the favored Raiders on Thursday Night Football, Week 14 of the NFL’s regular season is underway, and the playoffs aren’t far off. With the postseason looming, Odell Beckham Jr., who remains a free agent following visits to New York, Buffalo and Dallas on the heels of a bizarre incident on a plane in Miami, has just four more weeks left to make his debut in the 2022-23 regular season.
FCS playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for college football quarterfinal games
The FCS championship game enters its quarterfinal round this weekend, leaving only three games left to determine the champion for the 2022 season. Three of those games already took place on Friday, with 6-seed Samford traveling to take on 3-seed (and defending FCS champion) North Dakota State; 5-seed William & Mary taking on 4-seed Montana State; and 7-seed Incarnate Word traveling to take on 2-seed Sacramento State.
Unique kickoff, 3-tier PAT structure remain in XFL for 2023
The XFL has preserved most of its rulebook for the 2023 season, including its unique kickoff and three-tier option structure for PATs.
Predicting The Score Of Every New Year's Six Bowl Game
This year's slate of New Year's Six Games has been set. As always, this bowl-game schedule features some of the best college football matchups of the year so far. In preparation for this year's stacked schedule, we've made score predictions for each New Year's Six game. Orange Bowl: No. 6...
NCAA Basketball: Ranking the final 10 unbeaten teams for 2022-23 season
We’re at just about a month into the NCAA Basketball season and we’ve already seen quite a lot on display. There have been holiday tournaments, unforgettable matchups, conference challenges, buzzer beaters, coaching fiascos, and everything in between for the nearly four hundred D1 college basketball programs. What happens in the first month of the season can be important for a team trying to establish itself and gain momentum, but we all know that the games in March are certainly more important.
ESPN Reveals Announcers For Every College Football Bowl Game
ESPN announced on Wednesday night the announcing teams for every college football bowl game it is broadcasting this year. College football bowl season is set to begin next week. There will be 40 college football bowl games broadcasted on ESPN's airwaves this season. Here's the full bowl game announcing team...
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
College football bowl schedule: Best non-CFP games you should watch
Of course, the College Football Playoff and national championship will get most of the attention, but there are more than a few other bowl games that you should be watching this postseason. There are 39 other bowl games set to kick off this postseason leading up to Christmas and New Year's with a ...
College Football Bowl Bets to Make Now Before The Line Moves
Happy bowl season to all those that observe, one of the most fun times of year. The college football season is winding down and it's on us to cash some of our final bets of the season. Bowl season has become a unique part of the calendar as it's on us not to just handicap the matchup, but figure out who is playing, and which team is more motivated to be there.
Report: Bobby Petrino a candidate for big OC job
Bobby Petrino has spent the last three seasons as a head coach at the FCS level, but he may have an opportunity to join one of the top programs in the country. Petrino has emerged as a candidate for the Texas A&M offensive coordinator job, Chris Hummer of 247 Sports reports. The 61-year-old is expected to interview with the Aggies at some point in the coming days.
Heisman Trophy winners by year and the contenders they beat
Heisman Trophy winners go down as the most outstanding players in college football. Here’s a look at who got the trophy each year and who they beat. The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony is coming up soon, which means a new member of the Heisman fraternity will be added. Last...
