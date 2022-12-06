We’re at just about a month into the NCAA Basketball season and we’ve already seen quite a lot on display. There have been holiday tournaments, unforgettable matchups, conference challenges, buzzer beaters, coaching fiascos, and everything in between for the nearly four hundred D1 college basketball programs. What happens in the first month of the season can be important for a team trying to establish itself and gain momentum, but we all know that the games in March are certainly more important.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO