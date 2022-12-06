Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES 2023 BUDGET
Clymer Borough council approved the budget for 2023 at a meeting held Wednesday night. The budget came to $584,500 for both income and expenditures. Taxes were not increased, but Borough manager Sonya Schrenkel said that the millage rates were rearranged. In other business, it was announced that children wanting to...
Cambria County Officials hope to fight blighted homes with new program
CAMBRIA COUNTY (WTAJ)– Cambria County will soon be taking steps to combat blighted properties that are eye sores in communities across the county. “Cambria County never had a plan to eradicate blight,” President Commissioner of Cambria County Tom Chernisky said. “Addition by subtraction, and that’s what we are doing. Getting rid of blight, putting properties […]
Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking. The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests. “Yeah one of the big […]
State College
Bellefonte Waterfront Project stalls, again
BELLEFONTE — The Bellefonte Waterfront Project has stalled once again — at least for the winter months. According to Bellefonte Borough manager Ralph Stewart, developer Tom Songer II has informed the borough that ground will not be broken this winter. “The owner of the property, Mr. Tom Songer,...
Burns calls for purge of Vision 2025 board of directors
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns said he wants big changes in the nonprofit, Vision 2025, leadership. Burns hopes that this sweeping effort will restore public trust. He’s calling for all elected officials and government employees, including Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff, to either step down or be removed from the 18-member […]
WJAC TV
Investigation ongoing into now capped Cambria Co. gas leak; regulatory changes expected
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Investigations continue surrounding the Cambria County gas leak at the Equitrans Midstream Rager Mountain storage facility in Jackson Township. The gas leak has since been capped, after two weeks of spewing methane into the surrounding environment, but concerns about the potential impacts remain. The...
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood-Antis School Board adds day off
The Bellwood-Antis Board meeting was held Tuesday night and the board voted to add a day of spring break in the month of March. The Board decided to add a spring break day for Friday, March 17, 2023, but decided to remove the Election Day holiday. This means there is now school on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE
One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
wpxz1041fm.com
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
Elk County brewery finds one of their original barrels from the 1900’s
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 in St. Marys and recently they received an interesting tip about a piece of their past. The piece is an original Straub barrel that was discovered in an antique store. The Little Black Egg, in Kane, had the barrel and after seeing a fifth-generation […]
venangoextra.com
Community Support Services, United Way to distribute food vouchers
Venango County Community Support Services and the United Way of Venango County will distribute their annual Christmas food vouchers on Tuesday, Dec. 13. There are two distribution sites: Christ Episcopal Church, at 16 Central Ave. in Oil City; and First Baptist Church, at 1041 Liberty St. in Franklin. Both sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the vouchers run out.
UPMC Altoona holds annual Christmas tree lighting
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–A decades-long tradition continued Tuesday, Dec. 6 at UPMC Altoona with their annual Christmas tree lighting. Nurses, faculty, and staff gathered around the main lobby to watch the ceremony. The ceremony kicked off with holiday remarks from the President of UPMC Altoona and Bedford, Jan Fisher. During the half-hour ceremony, there were live […]
wesb.com
Law Enforcement Descend on Kane in “Saturation” Effort
Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions descended upon Kane yesterday as part of a massive co-ordinated enforcement effort. The “saturation patrol” as officials describe it included officers from McKean County Detectives, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, McKean County Drug Task Force, McKean County K9 Unit, Kane Borough Police, Bradford City Police, Bradford City K9, McKean County Sheriff’s Department, City of St. Mary’s Police, Emporium Police, McKean County Probation, Warren County Detective, Warren Drug Task Force, Elk County Detective, Homeland Security-Pittsburgh, and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office.
Donations needed for veterans in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Laurel Highlands Historical Village is in need of supplies to give to veterans. The non-profit organization, located at 117 Allbaugh Park Road in Johnstown, is in need of ceramic heaters, gloves, blankets, kitchen tools and other appliances. Donations can be dropped off at the Johnstown Galleria’s Lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or […]
wccsradio.com
STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
Basket raffle to benefit Cambria County family
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Nov. 29, Nevaeh Rose Bartlebaugh was born and she was diagnosed with anencephaly. Now, family members are hosting a basket raffle to help with the medical and funeral expenses. According to the CDC, Anencephaly is a rare and fatal disease that affects about 1 in every 4,600 babies. Babies […]
Contractor charged with home improvement fraud in Centre County, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A home improvement fraud where police said a man was scammed out of thousands of dollars has led to charges filed in Centre County. Anthony Winkelman, 29, of Renovo, who worked for Wink’s Construction, was supposed to take about a month for work, but never started any, state police in Rockview […]
Christmas Horse Parade coming to downtown Grampian
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An upcoming Christmas parade in Grampian will not only feature Santa but many horses from the area. The Christmas Horse Parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 starting at 1 p.m. on Main Street in Grampian. Residents can expect to see firetrucks, Santa on his Farmall tractor and many […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township. PSP DuBois responded to an incident of harassment near Vo Tech Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, around 1:10 p.m. October 13. According to a release issued on Tuesday,...
A Wawa could be coming to Centre County as soon as 2025
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A gas station that first opened in the Philadelphia area that is known for its hoagies is looking to bring its footprint to Centre County. Wawa, who wants to expand its locations, could be coming to Happy Valley as soon as 2025, spokesperson Lori Bruce said in an email to WTAJ […]
