Read full article on original website
Related
Spoiler: Former ROH Star Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At 12/9 Tapings
A former ROH champion returned to IMPACT at the December 9 tapings. IMPACT Wrestling is taping upcoming episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, a wrestler made his return to the promotion. Read below if you want to be spoiled. Jonathan Gresham is back...
AEW Dynamite (12/7) Preview: MJF Speaks, Moxley Appears, Two Title Bouts, More
It's Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, even though the focus is on Ring of Honor this weekend, AEW hits the state of Texas for a special episode of Dynamite. MJF, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill, and more are scheduled to appear and there will be two championship belts on the line.
Flip Gordon Comments On Who He Attributes His Ring Of Honor Popularity To
Flip Gordon gives credit where credit is due. Throughout Ring Of Honor's massive surge in popularity in 2016-2018, many new stars were brought to the forefront of the company. One of those stars was Flip Gordon, who signed with the promotion in 2017. Shortly after signing, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH's most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming a popular figure among Ring Of Honor fans.
Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned
Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw
Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
John Skyler Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
John Skyler has signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Skyler is a 15-year veteran, and he has competed for various promotions. In 2022, he has wrestled at multiple IMPACT tapings, and he has also performed at two tapings of NJPW STRONG. Speaking on The Angle Podcast, Skyler shared the...
Report: WWE NXT Set To Tape 12/20 & 12/27 Episodes On 12/14
'Tis the season for taped wrestling shows. In recent years, WWE has seemingly made an effort to give talent more holidays off of work in order to spend time with their family. Back in October, Fightful Select revealed a list of dates that talent are now considered paid holidays. The list includes culturally significant holidays like MLK Day and Juneteenth, but it also features multi-day breaks for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Triple H Meets With Bad Bunny, Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) Returning To MLW, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 8, 2022. - Triple H met with Bad Bunny for lunch and Benito arrived in grand fashion. - Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) will be returning to MLW at Blood & Thunder 2023. From MLW:. Major League Wrestling today announced Johnny Fusion...
Solo Sikoa: I Feel Like There Were Plans For Me In NXT, But It All Worked Out
Solo Sikoa comments on potential plans for him in NXT before he got called up to the main roster. Sikoa made his NXT debut on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. He quickly became a fan-favorite star on the brand, and he challenged for the NXT North American Championship on multiple occasions. While he initially failed to win the title, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined The Bloodline. He then returned to NXT on the Septembr 13 episode and defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship, but he was forced to relinquish the title the following week because he wasn't a member of the NXT roster anymore.
Rock Royal Rumble Rumors, Ricky Starks MJF Promo Battle, William Regal Gone | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Kurt Angle claims Brock Lesnar wanted to go to TNA. - Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest for ACTION Championship. Creators Spotlight:. Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr...
Saraya: Tony Khan Is Open-Minded; If You Want To Do A Certain Amount Of Time On Your Contract, You Can
Saraya comments on William Regal's exit from AEW. William Regal is reportedly leaving AEW and going to back WWE. Regal's AEW contract reportedly expired in December. He joined the company at AEW Revolution on March 6. Speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Saraya commented on Regal's reported departure. "Everyone has...
The Miz Reflects On WWE Wanting To Sign Him As A Commentator, Taking A Paycut To Join WWE
The Miz wasn't originally seen as a WWE Superstar. The Miz competed on the fourth season of WWE Tough Enough, and though he was ultimately defeated by Daniel Puder, he earned a developmental contract with the company. Since signing with WWE following Tough Enough, Miz has become one of the most decorated and reliable wrestlers in the company.
AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, But Uptick In Demo Rating On 12/7/22
Viewership numbers for the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on December 7. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 870,000 viewers. For several Spectrum customers, there were audio and visual issues throughout the duration of the show, potentially affecting overall viewership.
Zilla Fatu, Son Of Umaga, Joins Reality Of Wrestling Training School
Zilla Fatu is getting into wrestling. Reality of Wrestling, which is run by Booker T, announced that Zilla Fatu, who is the son of Umaga, has joined their training school. Umaga made his debut in 1995 and wrestled until 2009. He passed away in December 2009. During his WWE run, he was part of 3-Minute Warning under the name Jamal, before being repackaged as Umaga in April 2006. He competed in the Battle of the Billionaires bout at WrestleMania 23, representing Vince McMahon against Bobby Lashley, who was representing Donald Trump.
Braun Strowman: The Monster Might Have To Be The Guy To Take The Titles Off Roman Reigns
Braun Strowman has his sights set on Roman Reigns. Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion and famously repeated that he was not finished with Roman Reigns. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Strowman returned to the company in September after being released in June 2021. Since...
Anthony Bowens Didn’t Ask For Permission To Scream ‘Scissor Me Daddy Ass’
The catchphrase took the world by storm when Anthony Bowens began screaming it after announcing the arrival of The Acclaimed and getting the crowd to chant "ass boys" at Austin & Colten Gunn. It's now become one of the many catchphrases used by The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Bowens) as they hold the AEW Tag Team Championships with the management of Billy Gunn.
Montez Ford: Our Loss At WWE SummerSlam Still Bothers Us To This Day
Montez Ford gets candid about the Street Profits' loss to The Usos at WWE SummerSlam. At WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, The Street Profits faced off against The Usos in a Undisputed Tag Team Championship match. The Usos were able to defeat the Street Profits in the bout, which seemingly brought the rivalry between the two teams to a close for the time being.
Carmelo Hayes Reveals Subjects Shawn Michaels Has Had To Rein Him In For
Carmelo Hayes talks about Shawn Michaels reigning him in. Since the NXT rebrand back in 2021, Carmelo Hayes has been one of the most successful superstars on the entire brand. In a little over a year, Hayes has notched two reigns with the NXT North American Championship, both of which lasted over 100 days. Hayes has also been involved in quite a few notable matches outside of his two championship reigns.
William Regal Teaches BCC A Final Lesson, AEW Announces Return To Canada | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, December 7, 2022. - In a preview of ROH Final Battle, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta faced Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia. Castagnoli and Yuta scored the win. After the bell, Tony Schiavone shared footage of an interview with William Regal, who explained that he knew the Blackpool Combat Club didn't need him anymore, so he wanted to teach the group one final lesson at AEW Full Gear. By helping MJF beat Jon Moxley, he hoped to show the faction that they need to have eyes in the backs of their heads. Regal said he's Blackpool Combat Club for life and seemingly said goodbye.
Jamie Hayter: I Wouldn’t Have Any Qualms If I Retired Today; Being Accepted Is So Validating
Jamie Hayter is loving her current run as AEW Women's World Champion. Since becoming a full time member of the company in 2021, Jamie Hayter has slowly climbed the ranks of the AEW's women's division. Her ascend to the top was seemingly completed at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, where Hayter defeated her longtime friend/rival Toni Storm to win the AEW Women's World Title.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0