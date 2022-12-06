Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
IGN
Hand Cannon
Elias is the kind benefactor of your first ranged weapon in Black Iron Prison: the Hand Cannon Pistol. You will automatically gain the schematic for the Hand Cannon after meeting up with Elias in Aftermath, but before you can use it, it must first be bought in the Reforge. If...
IGN
Stun Baton
Buh-bye Crowbar, hello Stun Baton. As you progress through the Outbreak chapter, you will come across a Security Control Room. Jacob will automatically pick up the Stun Baton from the slain officer on the floor. The Stun Baton becomes your primary melee weapon after looting it.
IGN
Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum - Official Trailer
Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum is available now on PC, and will be available on consoles on December 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the free The Forbidden Sanctum update, featuring a new Challenge League, improvements to Path of Exile's endgame, new skills, and more. The expansion also introduces the Ruthless mode, an optional new way to play Path of Exile with extreme item scarcity.
IGN
Call of the Sea - Official VR Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Retrace Harry's footsteps in Call of the Sea VR, an adventurous trek through the jungle and sea, filled with puzzles and danger and a potential transformation into a sea creature. The CR title is coming to Meta Quest 2 in Q2 2023.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Video Review
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reviewed by Stella Chung on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Building on the already rock-solid foundation of the original Warzone, Warzone 2.0 is a positive update to Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, even with few drawbacks of its own. Its new map isn’t the most exciting outside of being the biggest ever brought to Warzone, but great additions like proximity chat and an updated ping system change things up and bring new life to the struggle for survival. And while adding backpacks as lootable gear may have slowed down looting in general, the new take on the Gulag creates some memorable moments if you can convince your fellow prisoners to team up against a common enemy for the greater good. And, as an added bonus, the new DMZ extraction mode revitalizes Warzone by appealing to people who might not want to sweat through full battle royale matches every time, but still want to level weapons and get a quick taste of that fight for survival.
Comments / 0