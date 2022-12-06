ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Potter Remains Under Drought Watch

Potter County is one of three counties still under a drought watch. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force Thursday, The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection lifted the drought watch for 15 counties and left it in place for five. Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5-10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
rtands.com

Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa is Pa.'s Largest Private Company With $15B in Revenue, But Sheetz Is Gaining Fast

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports Wawa increased revenue 36% last year to reclaim a spot among the 25 largest private companies in the U.S., according to Forbes. The Delaware County-based convenience store chain lands at No. 24 on Forbes' 2022 list of America's Largest Private Companies, maintaining its standing as the top-ranked private company in Pennsylvania. It had slipped to No. 29 in the 2021 rankings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

North Branch of Susquehanna River named finalist for PA River of the Year

Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper As Angie Tuttle paddled and fished her way down the North Branch of the Susquehanna River from Howland Preserve to Riverside Park in Tunkhannock, she had a feeling something was watching her and following along. “I just kept fishing and floating and then I heard cracking branches up on the bank,” she said. “I looked and saw a tiny little fox face looking around...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
texasbreaking.com

Locals in Pennsylvania eligible for one-time bonus until December 31

To get their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus rebate, Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that Pennsylvanians eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program must register until Dec. 31, 2022. Annual plus a one-time bonus rebate. Older and disabled Pennsylvanians eligible for a rebate on their 2021 property taxes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office. Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly

This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy