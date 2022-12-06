Read full article on original website
Customers are going to pay more as central Pa. electric, gas companies raise rates
Just like everything else these days, paying for gas and electric might become more expensive for you this winter as several utility companies in Pennsylvania have increased their prices. Most electric utilities in the state adjusted their “price-to-compare” rate on Dec. 1. This charge averages 40% to 60% of the...
wesb.com
Potter Remains Under Drought Watch
Potter County is one of three counties still under a drought watch. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force Thursday, The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection lifted the drought watch for 15 counties and left it in place for five. Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5-10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
The lack of local maintenance codes can contribute to poor housing quality and less investment in areas, according to a study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
eastcountymagazine.org
GAS PRICES DROP SHARPLY; GOVERNOR TAKES ACTION AS OIL COMPANIES REFUSE TO TESTIFY AT STATE HEARING ON PRICE GOUGING
Photo via Governor’s office: The five biggest oil refiners — Chevron, Marathon, Phillips 66, PBF Energy and Valero — all rejected invites to the California Energy Commission’s hearing today on gas prices. November 30, 2022 (San Diego) – Here’s some news to brighten your holiday season:...
rtands.com
Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
Midstate dairy farms to participate in Calving Corner at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata, and Franklin/Adams counties will be a part of the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Calving Corner is an exhibit at the PA Farm Show where visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. The exhibit will take […]
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa is Pa.'s Largest Private Company With $15B in Revenue, But Sheetz Is Gaining Fast
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports Wawa increased revenue 36% last year to reclaim a spot among the 25 largest private companies in the U.S., according to Forbes. The Delaware County-based convenience store chain lands at No. 24 on Forbes' 2022 list of America's Largest Private Companies, maintaining its standing as the top-ranked private company in Pennsylvania. It had slipped to No. 29 in the 2021 rankings.
Elk County brewery finds one of their original barrels from the 1900’s
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 in St. Marys and recently they received an interesting tip about a piece of their past. The piece is an original Straub barrel that was discovered in an antique store. The Little Black Egg, in Kane, had the barrel and after seeing a fifth-generation […]
North Branch of Susquehanna River named finalist for PA River of the Year
Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper As Angie Tuttle paddled and fished her way down the North Branch of the Susquehanna River from Howland Preserve to Riverside Park in Tunkhannock, she had a feeling something was watching her and following along. “I just kept fishing and floating and then I heard cracking branches up on the bank,” she said. “I looked and saw a tiny little fox face looking around...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Payments Of $250 To $1,657 For Pennslyvania Residents Who Meet The Requirements
62% of Americans want stimulus checks or inflation relief money from the state. Pennsylvania will make this aid available to some of its citizens. The cash will help recipients who find it hard to cope with inflation's effects.
texasbreaking.com
Locals in Pennsylvania eligible for one-time bonus until December 31
To get their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus rebate, Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that Pennsylvanians eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program must register until Dec. 31, 2022. Annual plus a one-time bonus rebate. Older and disabled Pennsylvanians eligible for a rebate on their 2021 property taxes...
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office. Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative […]
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
wpxz1041fm.com
PENNDOT SEEKS FEEDBACK ON LOCAL CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects that occurred throughout the year in Jefferson, Indiana and Clarion Counties. You can take the survey through December 23rd at www.surveymonkey.com/r/D10Construction2022.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
Fairfield Sun Times
America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly
This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
Democrats do not have majority control of Pa. House, legislative service agency opines
Pennsylvania House Democrats’ claim to holding the majority of seats in the 203-member chamber in the ongoing power struggle under way in the narrowly divided chamber has been rejected by a legislative legal body and may be headed to court for resolution. According to a legal opinion from the...
