The Callisto Protocol Wiki Guide
The Shiv is the first weapon you come across in The Callisto Protocol. It is a melee weapon, given to you by Elias after you escape your cell in the Outbreak chapter. You will find Elias in his cell, across from the stairs after leaving Cell Block 36 P360.
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
For Honor - Official Year 6 Season 4: Shattered Fates Launch Trailer
The final season of For Honor's Year 6, Shattered Foes, kicks off on December 15, 2022. Watch the launch trailer for the upcoming Shattered Foes season, inspired by Arabian legends. The forthcoming season will bring a new map realization, new Hero Skin for the Black Prior, new battle pass and battle bundled, the Frost Wind Nights events, and will feature the return of the Testing Grounds on December 22 focusing on the Jormungandr Hero.
Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works
Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
Niflheim - Collectibles, Secrets, and Region Guides
Niflheim is one of the Nine Realms you can visit in God of War Ragnarok, but contains only a small sample of places you can explore during your adventures. Despite this, it does contain some valuable things to find. You automatically gain access to this realm once you use the Mystic Gateway outside of Sindri's House. This page contains an overview of all of Niflheim's regions, including collectible locations, side quests, secrets, and optional boss fights in the realm.
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
Lower Wildwoods - Lore 1 - Winter-Man
This Rune Read is found as you follow Atreus to the ruined temple during God of War Ragnarok's opening quest, Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just after sliding down the zipline and fighting off some enemies, slip through the small, bramble-covered gap and you'll encounter your first Hel-Raider Scout. Defeat them and the Rune Read will be to the right of the icy cliff you have to climb up.
Dragon Age: Absolution: Season 1 Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Below is a spoiler-free review. Have you heard the one where a qunari, an elf, a dwarf, and three humans walk into a bar? Well, if by walk you mean “break into” and if by bar you mean “impenetrable fortress containing an ancient magical artifact.” That’s the setup for Dragon Age: Absolution, Netflix’s animated take on Bioware’s fantasy video game series.
Tactical Pistol
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the Tactical Pistol, including where to find the Tactical Pistol and all the upgrades for the Tactical Pistol. Where to Find the Tactical Pistol Schematic. The Tactical Pistol Schematic can be found while exploring the...
DC Justice League - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the brief teaser trailer for a new DC Justice League game from Outright Games. The new game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
Almorica Castle 3
Your party level cap has increased from 17 to 19. Train first if you like as there are two areas you must clear in the castle. Upgrade your armor as well if you haven't yet. That will definitely help later. Vanquish Modiliani. Bonus Objective 1: Perform an action to debuff...
Chapter 3D
There are four possible routes players can take in the third chapter. The fourth path is given if you disagree to Leonar's plan when you meet him at the Arkhaiopolis of Rhime in Chapter 2B.
Secret Room Locations
Two Secret Rooms in The Callisto Protocol contain the truth about the Black Iron Prison outbreak and Callisto's nature. You'll need to access them both to completely solve the mystery of Kallipolis and obtain The Commonality achievement. Secret Room Locations. The Commonality achievement/trophy requirements are connected to the audio logs...
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
Alice, Darling - Official Trailer
In Alice, Darling, Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (Up in the Air) is Alice in this taut thriller about a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering – and, once unleashed, it tests Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.
Call of the Sea - Official VR Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Retrace Harry's footsteps in Call of the Sea VR, an adventurous trek through the jungle and sea, filled with puzzles and danger and a potential transformation into a sea creature. The CR title is coming to Meta Quest 2 in Q2 2023.
Fallout 76 - Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer
The traveling road show, Nuka-World on Tour, has officially set up permanent residence in Appalachia! Head to the fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more!
