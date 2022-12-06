ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

10 Players in the Transfer Portal with Connections to BYU

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 3 days ago

On the first day of the transfer portal window, over 700 FBS players entered the transfer portal. There were dozens of players that entered the transfer portal that have connections to BYU. Some of those connections are more direct than others - here are 10 players that have connections to the BYU football program.

1. Levani Damuni

Linebacker Levani Damuni has racked up over 200 tackles in his college career. He was a captain at Stanford in 2022 and now he is in the transfer portal. Perhaps no player in the portal has more connections to BYU than Levani Damuni. Levani is the the (literal nephew) of Jack Damuni and the cousin of BYU signee Raider Damuni. Raider will return home from his mission this month.

Levani's younger brother, Jovesa, signed with BYU as part of the 2021 recruiting class before leaving to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOopJ_0jZB6xpw00

2. Lolani Langi

Lolani Langi prepped at Bingham High School and had a BYU offer before signing with Boise State out of high school. He eventually ended up at Washington State and later Utah after his mission. Lolani is the younger brother of former BYU linebacker Harvey Langi.

3. Tayler Katoa

USC linebacker Tyler Katoa was a BYU recruit in high school who prepped at Layton High School before he signed with USC. Katoa is currently engaged to BYU star soccer player Olivia Wade.

4. Grant Starck

Nevada offensive lineman and Mountain West all-conference honorable mention Grant Starck entered the transfer portal on Monday. His connection to BYU? He received a BYU offer hours after entering the portal.

5. Bram Walden

Oregon offensive line transfer Bram Walden was a four-star recruit out of high school that held an offer from BYU. After entering the portal, Walden announced a transfer portal offer from BYU.

6. Mason Cobb

Oklahoma State star linebacker Mason Cobb prepped down the road from BYU's campus at Provo High School. Despite living just down the road, however, Cobb never received an offer from BYU and never really expressed interest in the Cougars.

7. Michael Green

Virginia linebacker Michael Green signed with Virginia in 2021. His position coach would have been Kelly Poppinga who will reportedly take a position on BYU's defensive staff. Green held over a dozen offers out of high school.

8. Deven Wright

Speaking of Kelly Poppinga, Boise State edge defender Deven Wright committed to Poppinga and Boise State as part of the 2022 class. He entered the transfer portal on Monday.

9. Alex Lines

Arizona tight end Alex Lines was a BYU recruit in high school - he made a visit up to Provo. He eventually signed with UNLV before transferring to Arizona.

10. DJ Uiagalelei

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYJTt_0jZB6xpw00

By far the most distant BYU connection on this list, former five-star prospect and Clemson transfer DJ Uiaglelei received an offer from BYU out of high school. That's not saying much - Uiagalelei held 30 offers coming out of high school. BYU, however, does not offer as many quarterbacks as most schools. They only offered four quarterbacks in that class, so there has at least been some form of contact between DJ and BYU in the past.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CougsDaily

BYU Football Recruiting: 10 Most Wanted Ahead of Signing Day

It's recruiting season (and transfer portal season for that matter) and the early signing day is fast approaching. BYU has a loaded official visit weekend on tap before the Cougars take on SMU in the New Mexico Bowl next weekend. BYU will host a combination of committed recruits that haven't taken ...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Utah making strong impression with 2024 four-star OT Isaiah Garcia

Kyle Whittingham and his football program are rolling with momentum on the recruiting trail at the moment. They've picked up four total commitments this week as they try to put the finishing touches on their early signing class for 2023. However, Utah's also building some momentum in next year's class...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CougsDaily

Running Back Leo Pulalasi Backs Off BYU Commitment

Late Thursday night, Washington native Leo Pulalasi backed off his commitment to BYU. Pulalasi committed to the Cougars back in June before taking a visit to Provo. A few months later, Pulalasi received competing offers from nearby Oregon State and Washington State. With signing day fast approaching, Pulalasi backed off his BYU pledge and opened his recruitment.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Four-Star Edge Rusher Hunter Clegg Flips Commitment From Stanford To Utah

SALT LAKE CITY- They say winning cures all and that certainly appears to be the case for Utah football. After bullying USC in the Pac-12 Conference Championship for all to see, the Utes have had a rush of commitments ahead of Early Signing Day. Local four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg is the latest Utah commit after recently backing off his long-standing commitment to Stanford.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CougsDaily

BYU to Retain Cornerbacks Coach Jernaro Gilford

During his introductory press conference, new BYU associate head coach and defensive coordinator Jay Hill announced that BYU will retain cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. Gilford has been BYU's cornerback coach since 2016 when he was brought on with Kalani Sitake. During his BYU tenure, Gilford has turned the cornerbacks into...
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

BYU Transfer Jacob Conover Commits to Arizona State

Last week, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Only days later, Conover has found his next stop. Conover will return to his home state of Arizona to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Conover was a highly-touted quarterback in the class of 2019 and he led Chandler High School to multiple state championships as a starting quarterback. With this transfer, Conover will have a chance to compete for playing time near his family and friends.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Turns To Youth Movement In Starting Lineup

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is making changes after a disastrous loss to South Dakota last week. Tonight against crosstown foe Utah Valley University, Mark Pope is switching up the starting five. Last Saturday, BYU lost to South Dakota 69-68, a game that saw the Cougars down by 21...
PROVO, UT
890kdxu.com

The Fairest Criticism of Kalani Sitake

When I was in school at Utah State my part-time job was substitute teacher (!) They let any schmuck off the street teach their children up there, K-12. It's incredible. One of my first days was at Logan High School teaching 9th graders. I went in casual. Cool. Had some fun trivia games and stuff I was going to play. I was in a great mood. Kids were gonna love my approach. Thirty minutes into my first period, kids were standing on their desks throwing paper balls at each other. They were listening to music, playing cards etc ... Eventually a teacher from across the hall came in and said WHAT IS GOING ON IN HERE?!"
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
468
Followers
733
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy