Maryland State

foxbaltimore.com

Breaking down Maryland's cut of the American Rescue Act funding

Hundreds of billions in government bail money is making its way to state and city bank accounts. But what are leaders choosing to spend your tax dollars on?. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined the morning show. He's following the money and seeing where it's ending up.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Snow potential along with computer model changes for Maryland wintry weekend threat

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - Dec. 8, 6 a.m. - Drier end to week before snowflakes arrive Saturday in Maryland. Although the details of the latest European and GFS Computer Models differ a little, the GFS is now again back on board with snow and the timing for Friday night and Saturday morning first potential accumulating snow of the season for Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
FRANKLIN, TN
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies after 2-alarm fire engulfs vacant DC apartment building

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man has died after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning. D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said a call for a structure fire on the 800 Block of 20th Street NE came in just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find the back porch of a vacant two-story apartment engulfed in flames.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Investigation is underway after 1 man dies in Lochearn car crash, police say

LOCHEARN, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man died in a car crash in Lochearn on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team. Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Saint Lukes Lane. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
LOCHEARN, MD

