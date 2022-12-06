Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Breaking down Maryland's cut of the American Rescue Act funding
Hundreds of billions in government bail money is making its way to state and city bank accounts. But what are leaders choosing to spend your tax dollars on?. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined the morning show. He's following the money and seeing where it's ending up.
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
foxbaltimore.com
Snow potential along with computer model changes for Maryland wintry weekend threat
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - Dec. 8, 6 a.m. - Drier end to week before snowflakes arrive Saturday in Maryland. Although the details of the latest European and GFS Computer Models differ a little, the GFS is now again back on board with snow and the timing for Friday night and Saturday morning first potential accumulating snow of the season for Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Drier end to week before snowflakes arrive Saturday in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 6 a.m. December 8 — Drier couple of days before an unsettled weekend. Thursday is another mild day with more clouds than sun and highs in the middle 50s. Friday stays dry with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the cooler upper...
foxbaltimore.com
Distracted Driving? Report says Pilot was on phone before 'Ever Forward' ran aground
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Human error caused a nearly 1,100 foot container ship to run aground in the Chesapeake Bay earlier this year, according to a new report from the U.S. Coast Guard. The 'Ever Forward' became stuck just outside the Craighill Shipping channel on March 13th.
foxbaltimore.com
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program
WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
foxbaltimore.com
Victim's family says Syed case should get redo because of violation of victim's rights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The attorney for the brother of Hae Min Lee argued in a new filing that the Maryland Court of Special Appeals should grant a new hearing in the Adnan Syed case because the victim's rights were violated. Syed's case gained nationwide notoriety because of the "Serial"...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
foxbaltimore.com
Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
foxbaltimore.com
14-year-old Suitland High School student arrested after on campus shooting: Police
SUITLAND, Md. — A 14-year-old Suitland High School student was arrested Thursday after another student was shot outside on school grounds, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). At approximately 10 a.m., a 14-year-old student in ninth grade was shot during a verbal and physical altercation outside...
foxbaltimore.com
Man dies after 2-alarm fire engulfs vacant DC apartment building
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man has died after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning. D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said a call for a structure fire on the 800 Block of 20th Street NE came in just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find the back porch of a vacant two-story apartment engulfed in flames.
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation is underway after 1 man dies in Lochearn car crash, police say
LOCHEARN, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man died in a car crash in Lochearn on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team. Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Saint Lukes Lane. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
Comments / 0