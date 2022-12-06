ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argument leads to shooting in Sunset Hills, victim hospitalized

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
 3 days ago

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – One man is hospitalized after an overnight shooting stemmed from an argument in Sunset Hills.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 10900 block of Gravois Industrial Court. Investigators say the victim suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hands.

Police say the victim and an acquaintance engaged in an argument before the acquaintance pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times. Police say the victim was able to escape a struggle, get out of a vehicle and get away.

After the shooting, the suspect took off in the victim’s vehicle. Police later found it in unincorporated St. Louis County near Tesson Ferry and Mattis roads. The suspect has not yet been arrested or charged at this time.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, though his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. The Sunset Hills Police Department is handling the investigation, though has not yet disclosed any additional details.

