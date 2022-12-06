Read full article on original website
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
Can You Legally Keep An Arrowhead You Find In Iowa?
Normally when I hear the word hunting, I picture someone out in the wilderness trying to track down some type of game to kill and take home to eat. According to Google, hunting is defined as "the activity of hunting wild animals or game, especially for food or sport." When...
Country Star Cancels Iowa Show After Health Scare
One country singer was set to take to the stage in Iowa for a holiday show in early December. Unfortunately, she had to back out at the last minute due to a health concern. LeAnn Rimes has been on the road this month performing a series of holiday shows all across the country. The 'How Do I Live' singer was set to make a few more stops before rapping up the tour for the year.
Iowa Internet Celebrity KO’d By Cow?!? [WATCH]
Both human and animal are not hurt, and this was all done in good fun... Eastern Iowa has fallen in love with one Tik Tok star and his bovine. Mason Corkery and his buddy Gucci the cow blew up on social media last year when the human half of the duo started sharing videos of their hilarious misadventures.
Iowans May Want To Rethink Their Favorite Truck Brand
Here in Iowa and in the United States, we love our pickup trucks. Kelly Blue Book came out with its list of the best-selling cars in 2022, the top three vehicles were trucks. The Ford F Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and the Ram Pickup trifecta dominated vehicle sales this year. In...
Eastern Iowa Woman Has A Stranger To Thank For Saving Her Dog’s Life
Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes, which is amazing because you'll never know when you're going to need one. This Cedar Rapids woman has a new hero she wants to thank and that person is a complete stranger. Is it just me or is there something about someone saving an animal that hits the feels just a bit differently?
Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
Morgan Wallen Announces 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour
Morgan Wallen's 2023 tour will begin in New Zealand and wrap in Washington. The "You Proof" singer just announced the One Night at a Time World Tour, which includes nearly 40 dates in four countries. After beginning in New Zealand and Australia, Wallen — a 2022 CMA Awards Entertainer of...
Latest Setback Means Iowa TV Show Not Likely To Happen
There are new developments this week in the long-planned "Field of Dreams" television series. The Des Moines Register says the team behind the show is putting the project on hold and will decline the $6 million grant awarded for its production in Iowa by Governor Kim Reynolds and state officials.
Iowa Royalty Meets Actual Royalty…Sort Of
It's not every day that you get to work with royalty. Iowa's golden boy once worked alongside one of the most well-known women in the world. One of the most highly anticipated royal docuseries is now available to stream. The Netflix documentary series "Harry and Meghan' dropped on December 8th with three episodes.
