Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Zach Ertz Says Surgery on Knee Injury Involved ACL and MCL Repairs

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz revealed Thursday he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL, via Darren Urban of the team's official site. Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the team believed the ACL was still intact, but he was later placed on injured reserve.
Bleacher Report

Josh McDaniels, Penalties Sink Raiders' Season in Stunning Fashion vs. Baker Mayfield

In something out of a Hollywood script, Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and delivered an epic comeback win on Thursday. That's going to be the topic of conversation heading into the weekend, and rightfully so. However, Mayfield's signature drive overshadows the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders blew a game they should have won.
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Expected to Start Rams' Final 4 Games of Season, Sean McVay Says

Baker Mayfield's dramatic, game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night appears to have won him the starting spot going forward. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Mayfield is expected to serve as the starting quarterback for the final four games of the season.
Bleacher Report

Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews

Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
Bleacher Report

The Biggest What-Ifs of the 2022 NFL Season so Far

Dwelling on hypotheticals is one of the many entertaining aspects of NFL fandom. Throughout the season, there are innumerable things—results, trades, injuries—that could have gone differently, and it's fun to imagine what could have been. Reality, after all, is such a buzzkill. Unfortunately, the NFL season isn't like...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

A good matchup doesn't necessarily guarantee a fantasy football eruption, but it sure can get things moving the right direction. The newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback, who was only claimed on Tuesday after being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, practiced once with the club and promptly played one of his best games of the 2022 NFL season. He steered a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives, finishing his night 22-of-35 for 230 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions.
Bleacher Report

Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD

Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield to Be Active for Rams; 'Real Chance' He Plays vs. Raiders

It might not take long for the Los Angeles Rams to turn to Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the quarterback is expected to be on the active roster for Thursday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with a "real chance" he takes the field. Whether Mayfield, who joined the team Tuesday, plays "will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling."
Bleacher Report

Leslie Frazier Headlines 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Class

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier headlines the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame class. The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Frazier, Henry Lawrence, Albert Lewis, Jim Marsalis, Tyrone McGriff, Elijah Pitts, Johnie Walton and Pete Richardson were selected for induction among a group of 25 finalists.
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Reportedly Planning Up to $295M in Renovations to AT&T Stadium

Despite being just 13 years old, AT&T Stadium is set undergo an expensive renovation project. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the Dallas Cowboys are planning to spend $295 million on renovations for AT&T Stadium. Fischer noted the renovations are "not intended to radically alter the general look"...
