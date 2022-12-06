Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Prominent Sportswriter: Odell Beckham Jr. Should Be Furious With The Dallas Cowboys
A couple weeks ago, it looked like a foregone conclusion that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would team up with the Dallas Cowboys for the stretch run of this season. Now, not so much. On Tuesday, a report emerged from ESPN's Ed Werder that the Cowboys have "concerns" about Beckham's ...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Odell Beckham Jr. Said He Could Return from Injury in 5 Weeks
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. indicated to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons he needs another five weeks to recover from his torn ACL. Parsons made the revelation Wednesday when speaking to reporters about Beckham's visit. "Obviously he knows we want him, but really just wanted to make him feel...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Says 'I Don't See the Point' in Returning for Regular Season
Odell Beckham Jr. isn't even hiding that he wants to be a playoff mercenary for a team this season. Appearing on The Shop during Thursday Night Football, Beckham said he doesn't see the point of trying to play in the regular season:. Beckham is relishing the opportunity to have playoff...
Bleacher Report
Jason Garrett Says He's Staying With NBC After Visit to Stanford, Interest in HC Job
Despite receiving strong consideration for the Stanford head-coaching job, Jason Garrett will remain in his current position with NBC Sports. Garrett announced on Twitter he won't be replacing David Shaw:. On Thursday, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported Garrett and Sacramento State's Troy Taylor were among the finalists to get...
Bleacher Report
Dan Campbell 'Shocked' Lions Are Betting Favorites over 10-2 Vikings in Week 14
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was taken aback Friday when told that his team is favored to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Campbell said: "I really don't even know how to respond to that. I'm shocked by that." The Lions, who are...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Zach Ertz Says Surgery on Knee Injury Involved ACL and MCL Repairs
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz revealed Thursday he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL, via Darren Urban of the team's official site. Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the team believed the ACL was still intact, but he was later placed on injured reserve.
Bleacher Report
Josh McDaniels, Penalties Sink Raiders' Season in Stunning Fashion vs. Baker Mayfield
In something out of a Hollywood script, Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and delivered an epic comeback win on Thursday. That's going to be the topic of conversation heading into the weekend, and rightfully so. However, Mayfield's signature drive overshadows the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders blew a game they should have won.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Rips Raiders for Late-Game Collapse in Loss vs. Baker Mayfield, Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium thanks to a late fourth-quarter collapse by Josh McDaniels' squad. A series of defensive penalties and a perfectly-executed drive by Sean McVay's offense in the final moments of the game helped the Rams seal the victory.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Expected to Start Rams' Final 4 Games of Season, Sean McVay Says
Baker Mayfield's dramatic, game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night appears to have won him the starting spot going forward. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Mayfield is expected to serve as the starting quarterback for the final four games of the season.
Bleacher Report
Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews
Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
Bleacher Report
The Biggest What-Ifs of the 2022 NFL Season so Far
Dwelling on hypotheticals is one of the many entertaining aspects of NFL fandom. Throughout the season, there are innumerable things—results, trades, injuries—that could have gone differently, and it's fun to imagine what could have been. Reality, after all, is such a buzzkill. Unfortunately, the NFL season isn't like...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa Headlines Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 13
One of the NFL's best defensive players highlights the Madden 23 player ratings after Week 13: Nick Bosa. The San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher rose to a 97 overall after having been rated 96 overall since Week 9. Bosa assembled a dominant performance in San Francisco's 33-17 win over the Miami...
Bleacher Report
2-Time All-ACC WR Josh Downs Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Caught 22 TDs at UNC
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel he's entering the 2023 NFL draft. Downs caught 202 passes for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years with the Tar Heels. He was a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2021 and 2022. The 5'10", 175-pound wideout is the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love
A good matchup doesn't necessarily guarantee a fantasy football eruption, but it sure can get things moving the right direction. The newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback, who was only claimed on Tuesday after being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, practiced once with the club and promptly played one of his best games of the 2022 NFL season. He steered a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives, finishing his night 22-of-35 for 230 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions.
Bleacher Report
Von Miller: Josh Allen, Bills Brass Had 'Amazing' Dinner with Odell Beckham Jr.
Amid rumors that the Dallas Cowboys may not want to pursue Odell Beckham Jr. because of concerns about his recovery from a torn ACL, the Buffalo Bills could swoop in to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Bills defensive end Von Miller said...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD
Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield to Be Active for Rams; 'Real Chance' He Plays vs. Raiders
It might not take long for the Los Angeles Rams to turn to Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the quarterback is expected to be on the active roster for Thursday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with a "real chance" he takes the field. Whether Mayfield, who joined the team Tuesday, plays "will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling."
Bleacher Report
Leslie Frazier Headlines 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Class
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier headlines the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame class. The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Frazier, Henry Lawrence, Albert Lewis, Jim Marsalis, Tyrone McGriff, Elijah Pitts, Johnie Walton and Pete Richardson were selected for induction among a group of 25 finalists.
OBJ No Cowboys Contract Offer - But Jerry Jones Confirms 'Still Working On It'
Jerry Jones and more OBJ ideas? Cowboys owner on Wednesday told reporters at The Star, "We're still working on it.''
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Reportedly Planning Up to $295M in Renovations to AT&T Stadium
Despite being just 13 years old, AT&T Stadium is set undergo an expensive renovation project. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the Dallas Cowboys are planning to spend $295 million on renovations for AT&T Stadium. Fischer noted the renovations are "not intended to radically alter the general look"...
Comments / 0