ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buzzfeednews.com

Meghan Markle Said The Palace Told Her Not To Invite Her Niece To The Royal Wedding

The Palace told Meghan Markle not to invite her niece to her royal wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex said in the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The six-part show, which gives an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the royal couple’s lives, dropped the first three episodes Thursday; the final three will be released on Dec. 15.
buzzfeednews.com

Emory University Has Called The Viral TikTok Of Emory Nurses Sharing Their Labor And Delivery Icks “Disrespectful” And “Unprofessional”

Four labor and delivery nurses have become the center of viral backlash after they posted a TikTok sharing patient behaviors that give them the ick. In a video originally posted by @hanhinton, a group of nurses wearing Emory University healthcare uniforms shared the things that peeved them — a hospital-focused twist on the popular social media trend. “My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs, and it’s still in your hands,” one nurse said. “Saying you don’t want any pain medicine, no epidural, but you are at an eight out of ten pain,” another added.
ATLANTA, GA
newsnet5

The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.

The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
StaceyNHerrera

Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”
The Independent

How to minimise stress if you’re hosting this Christmas

Expectations can run high at Christmas – especially if you have a packed house on the big day, which comes with a lot of pressure for hosts.From cooking up a festive feast to endless drink duties and coming up with a seating plan everyone’s happy with, not to mention everything in-between, it’s exhausting just thinking about it. And if you’re already thinking you’ll need a seasonal survival guide to get through it, you’re not alone.“Fewer daylight hours and hectic social calendars, together with potentially less sleep and more alcohol, is the perfect recipe for fatigue and stress,” warns Dr Jenny...
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Happiness at Work Without Quiet Quitting

Unhappy work situations are the underlying cause of the quiet quitting trend. Before quitting or quiet quitting, it’s best to try a more proactive approach first. A simple acronym contains all the steps needed for successfully influencing upward. While the workplace buzz phrase of 2021 was “the Great Resignation,”...
VI TECHNO-HUB

The Foundation of True Love is Understanding

True Love is UnderstandingPhoto bypostermywall.com. When it comes to love, we all hope to find that special someone who gets us. But why is it that we need to find someone who understands us? Is it because we want to be able to share our deepest thoughts and feelings with someone? Or is it because we want to feel understood and accepted for who we are? Why is understanding so critical in love? Because without it, we can never fully express or receive love. Understanding is the key that unlocks the door to true intimacy.
Upworthy

Pediatrician is changing the way we think about teens with 'lighthouse parenting' tips

Dr. Ken Ginsburg’s advice for parents is like a hug, TED talk and Masterclass rolled into one. As a parent of teens, I often wonder: Why didn’t anyone tell me it would be like this? I don’t mean the warnings and complaints about how challenging the teen years are. I don’t mean all of the “just you wait” admonitions. I don’t mean the cliches and memes. What I want to know is why no one told me how awesome raising teens can be.
psychologytoday.com

Dealing With Grief During the Holidays

At least 35 percent of individuals don't look forward to the holidays because of the loss of a loved one. Grief is complicated and unpredictable. It's important to give yourself time to grieve and heal from the loss of a loved one. During the grieving process, it's important not to...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: When Life Becomes Hectic It Is Incredibly Difficult To Keep Romance Alive

People in long-term relationships often say that love inevitably fades over time. When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person,” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up, I discovered the unfortunate truth that things could easily become routine and less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans over years or decades.
Scary Mommy

If You Clash With Your Mother-In-Law At Every Holiday Gathering, There’s Hope

Do you clash with your mother-in-law? Does watching Monster-In-Law feel like a docuseries of your own life? Does the thought of visiting your in-laws make you want to scratch your eyes out sometimes? You're not alone. From parenting styles to how you cook the turkey, there are many instances in which you might butt heads with your MIL — especially during the holiday season.
buzzfeednews.com

TikTok’s Scarf Guy Is The Latest In Viral Fashion Dupe Finds

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed. “It’s that time of year, we need...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy