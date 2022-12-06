Read full article on original website
People Noticed That Ryan Reynolds Appeared To Be Wearing Handmade Bracelets From His Daughters At The People’s Choice Awards And My Heart Can’t Take It
It’s safe to say that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most beloved celebrity couples out there. They first met on the set of Green Lantern back in 2010, but they didn’t start dating until around 18 months later. Speaking in an episode of the...
Meghan Markle Said The Palace Told Her Not To Invite Her Niece To The Royal Wedding
The Palace told Meghan Markle not to invite her niece to her royal wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex said in the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The six-part show, which gives an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the royal couple’s lives, dropped the first three episodes Thursday; the final three will be released on Dec. 15.
Emory University Has Called The Viral TikTok Of Emory Nurses Sharing Their Labor And Delivery Icks “Disrespectful” And “Unprofessional”
Four labor and delivery nurses have become the center of viral backlash after they posted a TikTok sharing patient behaviors that give them the ick. In a video originally posted by @hanhinton, a group of nurses wearing Emory University healthcare uniforms shared the things that peeved them — a hospital-focused twist on the popular social media trend. “My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs, and it’s still in your hands,” one nurse said. “Saying you don’t want any pain medicine, no epidural, but you are at an eight out of ten pain,” another added.
The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”
Mother tells daughter to "stop worrying" to fix anxiety
General Anxiety Disorder is a serious condition that more than 6.8 million adults suffer from in the U.S. With mental health issues increasing on a global level, it is no surprise that more and more people are seeking treatment.
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
How to minimise stress if you’re hosting this Christmas
Expectations can run high at Christmas – especially if you have a packed house on the big day, which comes with a lot of pressure for hosts.From cooking up a festive feast to endless drink duties and coming up with a seating plan everyone’s happy with, not to mention everything in-between, it’s exhausting just thinking about it. And if you’re already thinking you’ll need a seasonal survival guide to get through it, you’re not alone.“Fewer daylight hours and hectic social calendars, together with potentially less sleep and more alcohol, is the perfect recipe for fatigue and stress,” warns Dr Jenny...
21 Former People Pleasers Are Sharing The Dumbest Thing They've Done For Someone, And Shocked Is An Understatement
"The night after giving birth I gave my ex-husband the hospital bed."
7 Tips for Managing Holiday Stress and S.A.D.
This is the year for you to relax a little more and enjoy all of the varied joys that can be had during the holiday season. The points of importance:...
How to Find Happiness at Work Without Quiet Quitting
Unhappy work situations are the underlying cause of the quiet quitting trend. Before quitting or quiet quitting, it’s best to try a more proactive approach first. A simple acronym contains all the steps needed for successfully influencing upward. While the workplace buzz phrase of 2021 was “the Great Resignation,”...
The Foundation of True Love is Understanding
True Love is UnderstandingPhoto bypostermywall.com. When it comes to love, we all hope to find that special someone who gets us. But why is it that we need to find someone who understands us? Is it because we want to be able to share our deepest thoughts and feelings with someone? Or is it because we want to feel understood and accepted for who we are? Why is understanding so critical in love? Because without it, we can never fully express or receive love. Understanding is the key that unlocks the door to true intimacy.
Pediatrician is changing the way we think about teens with 'lighthouse parenting' tips
Dr. Ken Ginsburg’s advice for parents is like a hug, TED talk and Masterclass rolled into one. As a parent of teens, I often wonder: Why didn’t anyone tell me it would be like this? I don’t mean the warnings and complaints about how challenging the teen years are. I don’t mean all of the “just you wait” admonitions. I don’t mean the cliches and memes. What I want to know is why no one told me how awesome raising teens can be.
Dealing With Grief During the Holidays
At least 35 percent of individuals don't look forward to the holidays because of the loss of a loved one. Grief is complicated and unpredictable. It's important to give yourself time to grieve and heal from the loss of a loved one. During the grieving process, it's important not to...
Opinion: When Life Becomes Hectic It Is Incredibly Difficult To Keep Romance Alive
People in long-term relationships often say that love inevitably fades over time. When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person,” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up, I discovered the unfortunate truth that things could easily become routine and less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans over years or decades.
If You Clash With Your Mother-In-Law At Every Holiday Gathering, There’s Hope
Do you clash with your mother-in-law? Does watching Monster-In-Law feel like a docuseries of your own life? Does the thought of visiting your in-laws make you want to scratch your eyes out sometimes? You're not alone. From parenting styles to how you cook the turkey, there are many instances in which you might butt heads with your MIL — especially during the holiday season.
TikTok’s Scarf Guy Is The Latest In Viral Fashion Dupe Finds
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed. “It’s that time of year, we need...
