Knoxville, TN

fox17.com

CMA music festival to bring Nashville to international audiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is heading to the world stage with three of its contemporary country artists to headline the Country Music Association (CMA)'s show "Introducing Nashville" in the U.K. Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, and Alana Springsteen are set to perform. The performances will be the same format...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Les Miserables coming back to Nashville next month

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A production of the Tony Award-winning musical Les Miserables is coming back to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The performance is produced by Cameron Mackintosh for a run at TPAC from January 10 through the 15th. Tickets are on sale now for the performances, starting at $35 on...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Gov. Lee appoints General Warner to head TN National Guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Bill Lee has named General Warner A. Ross II as the front man of the Tennessee National Guard. His official title will be Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military. Lee's new appointee has spent 32 years in the...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

JUUL to pay out $13 million to Tennessee for settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the heels of a nationwide investigation into vape product company JUUL, Tennessee will be receiving approximately $13 million from a settlement with the company. 34 states had been looking into JUUL to see if their vaping advertisements were targeted towards underage individuals, even though...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Flood Advisory for Middle Tennessee counties Wednesday has expired

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Parts of the Midstate were under a Flood Advisory as rain continued to drench some counties. The flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service for Middle Tennessee counties Wednesday have expired. Road closures due to flooding is also expected Wednesday across Middle Tennessee counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

56-year-old dies following hit-and-run in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department reports another pedestrian has died in Nashville following a crash. Police say 56-year-old Paul E. Nevels died from his injuries on Thursday following a hit-and-run at 5101 Charlotte Pike on November 30. Investigators do not know why Nevels was in the road when he...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man wanted for fatal shooting in Nashville church parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has charged a 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of a man in a church parking lot. Police have issued a warrant charging Joe De Leon for the murder of Antonio Rudolfo on November 25 in the parking lot of a church on Gatewood Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Inflation Woes: Average Tennessee household paying $616 more monthly than last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans are paying an average of $616 more for the same goods and services compared to last year according to a federal inflation tracker. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Republican's inflation report uses data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and a host of other agencies to compile the data.
TENNESSEE STATE

