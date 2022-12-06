Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Dolly Parton publishing new children's book about dog chasing big dreams in Nashville
Country star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton will publish a new children's book about her god-dog that wants to become a country music star in Music City. Parton's publication, Billy the Kid Makes it Big, follows Billy as he follows his big dream to bark away to the beat of country music.
fox17.com
CMA music festival to bring Nashville to international audiences
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is heading to the world stage with three of its contemporary country artists to headline the Country Music Association (CMA)'s show "Introducing Nashville" in the U.K. Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, and Alana Springsteen are set to perform. The performances will be the same format...
fox17.com
Les Miserables coming back to Nashville next month
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A production of the Tony Award-winning musical Les Miserables is coming back to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The performance is produced by Cameron Mackintosh for a run at TPAC from January 10 through the 15th. Tickets are on sale now for the performances, starting at $35 on...
fox17.com
Rare genetic disorder case inspires new ER protocol, emphasizing empathy and respect
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — When 19-year-old Jadyne Kancir had to go to the ER in March 2021, her mother says she was treated like a psychiatric patient. Except she wasn’t one. The problem was that doctors had protocols to follow that were not meant for people like Jadyne.
fox17.com
Gov. Lee appoints General Warner to head TN National Guard
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Bill Lee has named General Warner A. Ross II as the front man of the Tennessee National Guard. His official title will be Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military. Lee's new appointee has spent 32 years in the...
fox17.com
License plate readers coming to Davidson County come with applause, backlash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a 6-month pilot program, license plate readers will be placed randomly throughout Davidson County. While some believe this will help police catch criminals, others are worried about privacy concerns. License plate readers are now set to hit our streets of Nashville in the coming...
fox17.com
Man steals electricity to play video games in Nashville, fires shots at three people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was allegedly using power from a business in Nashville in order to use a TV and gaming console is currently at trial in court. He is also accused of firing shots at three people. Deangelo Terrell Eason was sitting at a Bass...
fox17.com
Residential high-rise proposed for Nashville's Pie Town district, see renderings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's ever-changing skyline might look a bit different soon, as the city works with partners on a new proposed tower. Proposed by VeLa Development Partners, the 601 Lafayette Tower would stand 32 stories high in the Pie Town district. The 361-foot high-rise would feature residential...
fox17.com
$20,000 reward offered for information in 2015 Nashville murder of Cheyenne Toineeta
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the 2015 Nashville murder of a 30-year-old woman. Cheyenne Toineeta was found on the ground in front of a friend's home complaining that her ribs hurt...
fox17.com
JUUL to pay out $13 million to Tennessee for settlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the heels of a nationwide investigation into vape product company JUUL, Tennessee will be receiving approximately $13 million from a settlement with the company. 34 states had been looking into JUUL to see if their vaping advertisements were targeted towards underage individuals, even though...
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmaker wants abortion exceptions for rape, physical or mental health of woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants to amend the law making abortions a crime to not include certain situations, such as the health of the woman. Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Hamilton County-D28) is sponsoring HB010 in the Tennessee General Assembly. Currently, a person who performs or attempts to perform an abortion can...
fox17.com
Flood Advisory for Middle Tennessee counties Wednesday has expired
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Parts of the Midstate were under a Flood Advisory as rain continued to drench some counties. The flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service for Middle Tennessee counties Wednesday have expired. Road closures due to flooding is also expected Wednesday across Middle Tennessee counties.
fox17.com
56-year-old dies following hit-and-run in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department reports another pedestrian has died in Nashville following a crash. Police say 56-year-old Paul E. Nevels died from his injuries on Thursday following a hit-and-run at 5101 Charlotte Pike on November 30. Investigators do not know why Nevels was in the road when he...
fox17.com
Show me the money: High school athletes in Tennessee can be compensated, rules TSSAA
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — High school athletes in Tennessee can be compensated for their name, image and likeness, according to a recent ruling from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA). The ruling from Murfreesboro on Friday means that while an athlete still can't be paid for an image of...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Police looking for 'Grinches' who stole porch furniture in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a pair of "Grinches" who were caught on doorbell video stealing porch furniture from a home in East Nashville. It happened Dec. 2 at a home on Stainback Avenue. Video released by police shows the two suspects stealing chairs. Police...
fox17.com
Man wanted for fatal shooting in Nashville church parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has charged a 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of a man in a church parking lot. Police have issued a warrant charging Joe De Leon for the murder of Antonio Rudolfo on November 25 in the parking lot of a church on Gatewood Avenue.
fox17.com
Tennessee state leaders continue to push for Gov. Lee to address DCS issues faster
Governor Bill Lee said they’re working on how to fix the problems surrounding Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Members of both parties said the governor's plan to wait months for a new budget simply won't work. State leaders said the budget goes into effect in July,...
fox17.com
TVA substation 'issue' puts thousands of Columbia residents in the dark
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thousands of people were in the dark Wednesday morning after a massive power outage in Columbia. Lights went off just before 10 a.m. At one point, Columbia Power & Water Systems' outage map showed at least 10,500 outages in the area, which impacted several schools.
fox17.com
Power grids assessing security after North Carolina substation attack
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) — Law enforcement is searching for a motive in an attack on a power substation in North Carolina. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire Saturday on part of the Duke Energy power grid. Duke Energy has hundreds...
fox17.com
Inflation Woes: Average Tennessee household paying $616 more monthly than last year
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans are paying an average of $616 more for the same goods and services compared to last year according to a federal inflation tracker. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Republican's inflation report uses data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and a host of other agencies to compile the data.
