Spartanburg, SC

South Carolina woman charged with exploitation of nursing home resident

By Bethany Fowler
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg woman was arrested and charged with the exploitation of a nursing home resident.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office arrested Tiawana Renee Smith-Browning, 56, of Spartanburg, for exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with a fraudulent intent value of $10,000 or more.

During an investigation, officials learned that on or about April 7, Smith-Browning signed a vulnerable adult resident out of Magnolia Manor in Spartanburg in order to obtain power of attorney.

Then, as the victim’s power of attorney, Smith-Browning willfully made improper use of the victim’s funds and assets.

Magnolia Manor said Smith-Browning is not an employee.

Smith-Booking was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and has since been released.

WBTW News13

