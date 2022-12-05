Read full article on original website
Four Positions UNI Should Prioritize in the Transfer Portal
Since its inception, the transfer portal has allowed UNI football to strike gold on a barrage of former DI FBS athletes. Safety Benny Sapp III (Minnesota), quarterback Theo Day (Michigan State), cornerback Woo Governor (Central Michigan), wide receiver Desmond Hutson (Iowa), and running back Dom Williams (Kansas) to name a few.
KOEL 950 AM
Talented UNI Defensive Lineman Expected to Return in 2023
Sources have told Townsquare Media that 'signs appear' UNI defensive end Cordarrius Bailey will be granted another year of eligibility by way of a medical waiver. One source added that Bailey attended the Panther football team's most recent meeting. Though nothing is set in stone, he's expected to return to...
Hawkeye and Cedar Falls Native Named Best LB in the Country
All of us in Iowa already knew, but it's nice to make it official. Hawkeye and Cedar Falls, IA native Jack Campbell has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Trophy, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was given the award just days after he won...
Kris Murray To Miss Tonight’s Iowa State Game, Perhaps More
Iowa forward Kris Murray won't play in tonight's intrastate battle against Iowa State, and that may not be the worst of it. The Iowa Sports Information Department has confirmed that the 6'8" junior forward from Cedar Rapids will not play in the 7:01 tipoff being televised by FS1 due to an injury. Just what that injury is hasn't been confirmed by Iowa.
Commercial Pilot’s Return to Iowa Honors Lifelong Family Bond
You know you have a great story to tell when you not only have a unique hobby to form a lifelong bond over with your grandfather, but that hobby turns into a career that creates years of memorable moments in its own right. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mallory...
New Sweet Spot To Open In Cedar Falls
Downtown Cedar Falls is growing with even more new businesses. The past few months have seen a whole lot of change to the Cedar Falls business scene. We've seen many different restaurants and eateries come and go in the fall. Another new *sweet* addition to Main Street is coming very soon.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Judge Drops Lawsuit About Eastern Iowa Rail Yard
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Cargill was granted illegal access to build a rail yard. Democratic State Senator Rob Hogg filed two lawsuits against the Cedar Rapids City Council in 2019. This came after the City Council voted to change the city’s future land use map in the 500-year flood plain.
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
Iowa Internet Celebrity KO’d By Cow?!? [WATCH]
Both human and animal are not hurt, and this was all done in good fun... Eastern Iowa has fallen in love with one Tik Tok star and his bovine. Mason Corkery and his buddy Gucci the cow blew up on social media last year when the human half of the duo started sharing videos of their hilarious misadventures.
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
Eastern Iowa Woman Has A Stranger To Thank For Saving Her Dog’s Life
Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes, which is amazing because you'll never know when you're going to need one. This Cedar Rapids woman has a new hero she wants to thank and that person is a complete stranger. Is it just me or is there something about someone saving an animal that hits the feels just a bit differently?
Barn Collapses On The Road In Fayette County
I have shared many stories about farm-related accidents in our area on the roadways and even fields. As we are wrapping up harvest 22, hopefully, we will see fewer stories of farm accidents popping up. Most of the time we see roadway accidents involving a tractor or farm machinery... never a barn.
Fired Managers At Tyson Waterloo Sue For Lost Bonuses
Back in 2020, Tyson Waterloo made national headlines after seven area managers were fired when an investigation found they were betting on how many workers would get COVID-19. In a report from December 2020, Don Merschbrock a former manager said that the managers conducted the office pool in the spring just moments after mass testing of the plant’s roughly 2,800 workers.
