Longhorns Daily News: Surprising transfer portal entrants include Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, Alabama WRs, more

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns were one of the hottest teams in the country, coming off of a big win over No. 7 Creighton as they left the Lone Star State for the first time to participate in the Jimmy V Classic. However, the night wouldn’t turn out the way Chris Beard planned, as Texas dropped a 10-point second-half lead and fell to No. 17 Illinois. Where did it go wrong for Texas in the second half and what can Texas do to shore things up before conference play?

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO