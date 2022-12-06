Longhorns Daily News: Surprising transfer portal entrants include Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, Alabama WRs, more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Related
3 Texas football players that are expected to opt out of Alamo Bowl
A major question surrounding the Alamo Bowl for the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian had to do with the potential opt-outs among the upperclassmen on this team. There are at least a few upperclassmen for Texas that were likely to opt out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
It’s a whole new ballgame this time for No. 1 Texas against Ohio State
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are one win away from making their 14th appearance in the NCAA volleyball semifinals. The top-seeded Longhorns take on Ohio State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gregory Gym, a team they’ve beaten twice this season — except it was four months ago in the first two games of the […]
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 2 Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff preview
Following Tuesday’s 85-78 overtime loss to the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center on Saturday for a matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in the Jimmy Blacklock Classic. The game will honor the career...
Steve Sarkisian Names Texas QB2 For Alamo Bowl
The Longhorns have a settled on a backup quarterback after losing Hudson Card to the transfer portal.
Report: Kentucky expected to hire former Texas assistant Jay Boulware
Kentucky is expected to hire former Texas associate head coach/special teams/tight ends coach Jay Boulware to coach running backs and special teams, according to Kentucky Sports Radio. Boulware replaces John Settle, who was fired Nov. 28 after two seasons with the Wildcats. Boulware has coached at the Power 5 level...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas native and Baylor alum Brittney Griner is coming home
It took a high profile prisoner swap, of which is sure to cause a calamity of debate in the coming days, but Baylor Bears alum Brittney Griner is coming home after she was arrested earlier this year on possession of marijuana charges while playing overseas in Russia. For more on...
Texas high school football state semifinals scores for Dec. 8-10
Semifinal games started on Thursday and conclude Saturday for Class 2A-6A, and the Class 1A 6-Man finals have been decided since last weekend.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Hoops falters at MSG
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns were one of the hottest teams in the country, coming off of a big win over No. 7 Creighton as they left the Lone Star State for the first time to participate in the Jimmy V Classic. However, the night wouldn’t turn out the way Chris Beard planned, as Texas dropped a 10-point second-half lead and fell to No. 17 Illinois. Where did it go wrong for Texas in the second half and what can Texas do to shore things up before conference play?
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 8 North Shore faces No. 9 Austin Westlake in Texas 6A Division 1 semifinals
There are only two weeks left in the high school football season and a lot will be determined by the end of this weekend. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is one big performance away from finishing the season as the top-ranked team in the country. The only thing standing in the Braves way is a 13-0 Serra (San Mateo) squad in the CIF Open Division state championship on Saturday.
Resident near Austin $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
If you're itching for another victory just be sure to watch the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays as they're playing some of their best football at this point of the season, or maybe help a Central Texas resident celebrate their $1 million lottery win?
What’s the secret sauce behind P. Terry’s Texas growth?
As the local burger chain gears up for its 29th location, P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver said the business is constantly working 14 months out to prep for new locations — with the Houston metro on the company's horizon.
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date
One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor
Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
Texas sweets shop ranked one of the best cookie bakeries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the and that’s mainly because of the holidays but if you have a sweet tooth, this time of the year is when desserts shine the most. While everyone is focused on everything holiday-themed, Sunday, December 4 was National...
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
Texas State University changing marijuana policies as Central Texas cities ease up on low-level offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Last month, voters in multiple Texas cities approved decriminalizing low-level marijuana crimes in their areas, but some controversy is still brewing over those votes in two cities North of Austin. Voters overwhelmingly approved those measures in Killeen and Harker Heights but, last month, the Harker...
Georgetown resident wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Someone in Georgetown is a $1 million richer from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. That person bought a Power 200X ticket at the H-E-B #774, located at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd in Georgetown. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. There are more than $152.3...
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
Austin, Texas Lawyer Who Tried to Kill Ex-Girlfriend Found Dead
Last week, we learned that a lawyer from Austin, who was upset that his ex-girlfriend would not get back together with him, walked into her place of employment and tried to shoot her. He failed and was tackled by two patrons in that bar. The lawyer, Gavin Rush, was arrested but then bonded out of jail shortly. We now have a tragic follow up to this story.
Comments / 0