Longhorns Daily News: Surprising transfer portal entrants include Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, Alabama WRs, more

By Xander Peters
Burnt Orange Nation
 3 days ago
FanSided

3 Texas football players that are expected to opt out of Alamo Bowl

A major question surrounding the Alamo Bowl for the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian had to do with the potential opt-outs among the upperclassmen on this team. There are at least a few upperclassmen for Texas that were likely to opt out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 2 Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff preview

Following Tuesday’s 85-78 overtime loss to the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center on Saturday for a matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in the Jimmy Blacklock Classic. The game will honor the career...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Hoops falters at MSG

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns were one of the hottest teams in the country, coming off of a big win over No. 7 Creighton as they left the Lone Star State for the first time to participate in the Jimmy V Classic. However, the night wouldn’t turn out the way Chris Beard planned, as Texas dropped a 10-point second-half lead and fell to No. 17 Illinois. Where did it go wrong for Texas in the second half and what can Texas do to shore things up before conference play?
AUSTIN, TX
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 8 North Shore faces No. 9 Austin Westlake in Texas 6A Division 1 semifinals

There are only two weeks left in the high school football season and a lot will be determined by the end of this weekend. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is one big performance away from finishing the season as the top-ranked team in the country. The only thing standing in the Braves way is a 13-0 Serra (San Mateo) squad in the CIF Open Division state championship on Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date

One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
HOUSTON, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor

Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Georgetown resident wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Someone in Georgetown is a $1 million richer from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. That person bought a Power 200X ticket at the H-E-B #774, located at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd in Georgetown. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. There are more than $152.3...
GEORGETOWN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Austin, Texas Lawyer Who Tried to Kill Ex-Girlfriend Found Dead

Last week, we learned that a lawyer from Austin, who was upset that his ex-girlfriend would not get back together with him, walked into her place of employment and tried to shoot her. He failed and was tackled by two patrons in that bar. The lawyer, Gavin Rush, was arrested but then bonded out of jail shortly. We now have a tragic follow up to this story.
AUSTIN, TX

