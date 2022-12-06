Police trying to identify suspect in recent armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping someone will recognize a suspect accused of two armed robberies.

The suspect’s image was captured on camera and released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police release photo of suspect in armed robberies. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police release photo of suspect in armed robberies. (Credit: LVMPD)

According to Metro, the robberies occurred on consecutive days. The first was Monday, Dec. 5, around 2:25 a.m. at a business near Wyoming Avenue and Commerce Street. Police said the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired it once while demanding money from the victim.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 12:45 a.m., police said the suspect once again pulled out a handgun and fired a shot after going into a business on E. Charleston Boulevard near Pecos Street. There were no injuries in either robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man around 20 years old, who is 5-foot-6 inches tall and around 180 pounds. He was last seen in a black baseball hat with a “P” and wearing a red shirt, black jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit this link . Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment may result in a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.