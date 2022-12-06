The Boston Public Health Commission reports 700 new flu cases in Boston over the past week - along with "a rapid increase in influenza-related pediatric hospitalizations." The current levels of influenza activity are concerning, and this high level is occurring much earlier in the season than usual. Last year, the highest number of influenza cases reported in a given week was 250 at the peak of the flu season in mid-December. The data also indicate the highest number of reported cases is among children and adolescents younger than 18 years old, representing 59% of cases, as well as among Black and Latinx/Hispanic residents. The neighborhoods with the highest case rates are Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, and South End.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO