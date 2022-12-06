Read full article on original website
Legislature agrees to give Boston more liquor licenses, for the Bolling Building in Roxbury and the Strand Theatre in Dorchester
After years of trying for more liquor licenses, Boston is on the verge of getting five more - four specifically for the Bolling Building in Nubian Square and one for the Strand Theatre in Uphams Corner. The State Senate yesterday gave its final approval to a measure to let the...
Citizen complaint of the day: Old news boxes never die, they just fill up with trash
A concerned citizen files a 311 complaint about old news boxes on Dartmouth Street outside Back Bay station. This gets filled up with trash and looks like trash. I think there are at least two of them outside Back Bay station. Would be great to throw out and would be very simple.
Guy who was charged with throwing man to the ground outside a Faneuil Hall bar is a Boston firefighter
WFXT reports that Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth, arraigned Monday on charges he slammed a 68-year-old man to the ground outside J.J. Donovan's early Sunday, is a Boston firefighter who has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case. Innocent, etc.
Wu's been in office a year now and city councilors wonder when she's going to do something to make developers add more affordable housing that Bostonians can afford
The Bay State Banner reports some councilors are dissatisfied at the slow pace of increasing the city's current 13% "affordable" housing requirement for new development. Councilors also want to see the requirements changed to reflect the fact that many Bostonians can't afford so-called affordable units: At a meeting Wednesday, Councilor Gabriela Coletta said the "affordable" units in the massive Suffolk Downs development will be aimed at people making 70% of the Boston-area median income, when most people in East Boston only make about 50% of that.
16 displaced after driver plows into triple decker on London Street in East Boston
The Boston Fire Department reports no injuries after a driver drove into 106 London St. in East Boston shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday. 16 residents were displaced pending an inspection to ensure no structural damage. The department did not say if the car already had a parking ticket or...
Man smashed brick into T bus window in Maverick Square and looked like he was about to do the same to the driver when he retreated, police say
Transit Police report arresting Jose Santos Arbaiza, 40, of East Boston after he allegedly smashed a bus window and then tried to repeat that on the bus driver, then had second thoughts, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Maverick Square. Unprovoked/motivation unknown allegedly subject observed consuming alcohol prior. Police add...
Another apartment building approved on Birmingham Parkway near Western Avenue in Brighton
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved the Mount Vernon Co.'s plans to replace a Santander Bank branch and parking lot at 30 Leo Birmingham Parkway with a six-story, 117-unit apartment building, with a dog run for residents, as well as solar panels on the roof, where room would be set aside for beehives.
Guy held on charges he slammed man to the pavement outside Faneuil Hall bar, causing possibly permanent neck injury
A Plymouth man was ordered held in lieu of $2,000 bail today on charges he threw a 68-year-old man to the ground in front of J.J. Donovan's Tavern early Sunday, leaving his victim with a serious neck injury and a large forehead gash, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
BC students can't stop falling off their electric scooters, so school bans them
The BC Heights reports that a month after Boston College banned students from riding e-scooters indoors, it has now banished them - and those powered mono-wheel things - from campus completely, effective Dec. 22. "A number of BC students have suffered injuries from e-scooter falls," mirroring similar trends at campuses...
Flu cases spike in Boston; far higher rate now than last year
The Boston Public Health Commission reports 700 new flu cases in Boston over the past week - along with "a rapid increase in influenza-related pediatric hospitalizations." The current levels of influenza activity are concerning, and this high level is occurring much earlier in the season than usual. Last year, the highest number of influenza cases reported in a given week was 250 at the peak of the flu season in mid-December. The data also indicate the highest number of reported cases is among children and adolescents younger than 18 years old, representing 59% of cases, as well as among Black and Latinx/Hispanic residents. The neighborhoods with the highest case rates are Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, and South End.
Angry Cambridge man used machete to cut woman's hair, then barricaded himself in his home, police say
Cambridge Police report a Gore Street man will face several charges when he's released from the hospital following an attack on a woman last night. Police say that around 7 p.m., somebody called 911 to report a man and woman, known to each other, were arguing outside an East Cambridge apartment - and that the man was using "a large knife to cut the victim’s hair." The woman managed to escape before police arrived.
Man held in lieu of $250,000 bail for Arborway home invasion and attack; DA says he took the flat-head screwdriver he used with him when he fled to Virginia
Washington Pearson, 55, of Lynn, had bail set at $250,000 today on charges related to an Oct. 24 home invasion on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain, in which he used a large flat-head screwdriver to break into a woman's home and rob, strangle and rape her, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
