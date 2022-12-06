ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wu's been in office a year now and city councilors wonder when she's going to do something to make developers add more affordable housing that Bostonians can afford

The Bay State Banner reports some councilors are dissatisfied at the slow pace of increasing the city's current 13% "affordable" housing requirement for new development. Councilors also want to see the requirements changed to reflect the fact that many Bostonians can't afford so-called affordable units: At a meeting Wednesday, Councilor Gabriela Coletta said the "affordable" units in the massive Suffolk Downs development will be aimed at people making 70% of the Boston-area median income, when most people in East Boston only make about 50% of that.
Man smashed brick into T bus window in Maverick Square and looked like he was about to do the same to the driver when he retreated, police say

Transit Police report arresting Jose Santos Arbaiza, 40, of East Boston after he allegedly smashed a bus window and then tried to repeat that on the bus driver, then had second thoughts, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Maverick Square. Unprovoked/motivation unknown allegedly subject observed consuming alcohol prior. Police add...
BC students can't stop falling off their electric scooters, so school bans them

The BC Heights reports that a month after Boston College banned students from riding e-scooters indoors, it has now banished them - and those powered mono-wheel things - from campus completely, effective Dec. 22. "A number of BC students have suffered injuries from e-scooter falls," mirroring similar trends at campuses...
Flu cases spike in Boston; far higher rate now than last year

The Boston Public Health Commission reports 700 new flu cases in Boston over the past week - along with "a rapid increase in influenza-related pediatric hospitalizations." The current levels of influenza activity are concerning, and this high level is occurring much earlier in the season than usual. Last year, the highest number of influenza cases reported in a given week was 250 at the peak of the flu season in mid-December. The data also indicate the highest number of reported cases is among children and adolescents younger than 18 years old, representing 59% of cases, as well as among Black and Latinx/Hispanic residents. The neighborhoods with the highest case rates are Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, and South End.
Angry Cambridge man used machete to cut woman's hair, then barricaded himself in his home, police say

Cambridge Police report a Gore Street man will face several charges when he's released from the hospital following an attack on a woman last night. Police say that around 7 p.m., somebody called 911 to report a man and woman, known to each other, were arguing outside an East Cambridge apartment - and that the man was using "a large knife to cut the victim’s hair." The woman managed to escape before police arrived.
Man held in lieu of $250,000 bail for Arborway home invasion and attack; DA says he took the flat-head screwdriver he used with him when he fled to Virginia

Washington Pearson, 55, of Lynn, had bail set at $250,000 today on charges related to an Oct. 24 home invasion on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain, in which he used a large flat-head screwdriver to break into a woman's home and rob, strangle and rape her, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
