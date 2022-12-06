Read full article on original website
Walter Bergmann
3d ago
Well there goes the town. Noone will want to work, everyone will be required a safe space and free speach will only be permitted by those that accept and support the order
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right NowUncovering FloridaCrystal River, FL
Burritos for All at Coyote RojoJ.M. LesinskiSpring Hill, FL
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022Uncovering FloridaFlorida State
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Hillsborough County commission moves forward with potential 'bunny ban'
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners are again moving forward with a potential bunny ban. The board was asked to consider enacting an ordinance to limit retail sales of rabbits. Animal advocates say rabbits don’t make good pets, and they want Hillsborough to restrict their sales. At the...
Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin
The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
‘Bigoted behavior’: Florida teens accused of going on hate-filled rampage in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two teens in Pinellas County could face hate crime charges after the Clearwater Police Chief said they committed what he calls ‘bigoted behavior’ last weekend. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said officers arrested two 16-year-old boys accused of shattering vehicle windows and slashing tires. He...
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
Pinellas County suspends dog adoption, intake due to highly contagious virus
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some animal shelters across the state of Florida, now including Pinellas County, have temporarily suspended dog adoption and intake due to a highly contagious virus. It was announced Wednesday that animal services in Pinellas County would be suspended beginning Thursday and would likely stay suspended...
Pasco County man wins $1M off 7-Eleven scratch-off ticket
A Pasco County man is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven gas station.
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation
On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
City and county asked for input on South Brooksville CRA maps
At the regular Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting on November 29, 2022, County Planning Administrator Michelle Miller and Connie Green, the President of the Tax Redevelopment Advisory Committee (TRAC), presented two proposed maps of the South Brooksville Community Redevelopment Area (CRA). TRAC created one map, and Miller and her staff created another map.
FWC investigates deer shot by arrow in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Local law enforcement is investigating the death of a deer in an urban area in Palm Harbor, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a news release. The deer was discovered on Dec. 5 with wounds that showed it was shot with an...
Is She On The Right Date?
Second Date Update: After meeting up with Martin, Shana was asking herself “Is she on the right date?” The two met up at the Anchor Bar in New Port Richey for a date on the water. Martin was smitten with Shana after their date because he felt like she checked all the boxes for him. In addition to calling us he had reached out to Shana a few times post date hoping to meet up again. However the problem was not with Martin but with Shana’s mess up. This would be very embarrassing!
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
Tampa radio host spends a week on toy tower
This is the 11th year that Orlando Davis and Wild 94.1 climbed up to the Toy Tower to encourage their listeners to give to children in need.
Off-duty cop caught urinating in St. Pete ice machine
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Remember the reason for the season and shop local charity thrift stores
When shopping for Christmas gifts, it is always best to remember the reason for the season. For many people, the act of buying gifts from stores that exist to support local charities personifies the concept of the season of giving. In Hernando County, a number of charity thrift stores offer...
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
Florida State Representative Joseph Harding has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
