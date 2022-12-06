Read full article on original website
There’s a chance of rain for San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
San Marcos Creek Project Update | December 5
Via Vera Cruz Concrete Pour Update: Starting tomorrow, Tuesday Dec. 6 at 2 a.m. crews will be onsite to pour the Via Vera Cruz bridge foundation. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day at 4 p.m on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Expect delays throughout the Creek project area as a high volume of concrete trucks and construction vehicles will be accessing Via Vera Cruz from Discovery Street after turning south on Bent Avenue from San Marcos Boulevard.
Orion spacecraft no longer landing off San Diego coast: NASA
NASA's Orion spacecraft will no longer be splashing down off the San Diego Coast when it returns to the earth's surface on Sunday.
A Climber Fell to His Death While Free-Soloing near San Diego
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Around noon on Sunday, December 4, authorities east of San Diego received a call that a climber had fallen around 200 feet while ascending the Left Wall on El Cajon Mountain. The climber, Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno, 22, had, according to eye-witness accounts, been free soloing Leonids—a three-pitch 5.9 route—when he fell.
Man airlifted after medical emergency on cruise ship 90 miles off San Diego coast
A 72-year-old man suffering a medical emergency on a cruise ship approximately 90 miles off the San Diego coast was airlifted to a San Diego-area hospital, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.
imperialbeachnewsca.com
San Diego Bay Parade Of Lights
It will seem like a fantasy on San Diego Bay on Sunday, December 11 and Sunday, December 18 when the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights transforms the waterfront into a luminous lineup of sparkling boats. Approximately 80 vessels will take part in the parade, each decked out with lights and festive decorations that spotlight this year’s parade theme, “FantaSEA.”
San Diego County assists with sound-insulation for homes impacted by aircraft noise
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's Quieter Home Program helped 5,000 homeowners living near the airport reduce airplane noise inside their homes. Wendi Zubillaga, a Point Loma homeowner, received retrofitted exterior doors and windows in 2021 to drown out the constant sound of airplanes that take off every few minutes.
thestarnews.com
Spreading holiday cheer with Downtown Chula Vista
With December underway, it’s time to officially start celebrating the holiday season! By this time, everyone has already started decorating their home with twinkling lights, enjoying a nice hot cocoa by a crackling fireplace, and wearing the matching pajama pants! Downtown Chula Vista has also begun ringing in the holiday season by hosting events that embody the real meaning of the holidays: spending time with those you love.
northcountydailystar.com
Free Dump Day City of Oceanside this Saturday
Join Green Oceanside, Neighborhood Services and Code Enforcement for a FREE dump day in Oceanside. Drive up and dump your large items and e-water. Event Flyer. Please keep in mind – No household hazardous waste will be accepted, BUT you can always schedule a household hazardous waste drop off appointment with Waste Management (760) 439-2824.
Angry Chickz Reopening in Oceanside
Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Has Been Closed Since Devastating Fire Last Year
Crews rescue woman after car ends up in pool at senior complex in Spring Valley
Emergency crews rescued an elderly woman who was trapped in her car after she drove through a metal gate and landed in a pool at a senior living complex in Spring Valley Wednesday afternoon.
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in California
A 22-year-old rock climber was seen falling from 200 ft off a 500 ft tall El Cajon Mountain by nearby climbers. That is almost a 20-story building height, according to reports.
Rogue wave damages cruise ship, kills one
A San Diego couple’s trip to Antarctica was cut short after a rogue wave crashed into their cruise ship.
'It was very traumatic': Group of mountaineers witness solo climber, 22, fall 200 feet to his death from San Diego's El Cajon Mountain before search-and-rescue team had to hike two hours on foot to retrieve body from tough terrain
A group of 'traumatized' mountaineers witnessed the horrifying fall of a 22-year-old rock climber - who plummeted 200 feet to his death - while climbing San Diego's El Cajon Mountain on Sunday. Witnesses say the climber, whose name has not been released, had been 'free soloing' - rock climbing that...
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
Vehicle fire causes traffic snarl on Interstate 8 in La Mesa
First responders were on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a truck fire caused issues on a freeway in East San Diego.
Pedestrian hit by car while crossing street in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO — A man was seriously injured Thursday night in Pacific Beach after being hit by a car while attempting to cross the street, the San Diego Police Department said. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a 66-year-old man was attempting to cross Grand Avenue from north to south at Kendall Street […]
