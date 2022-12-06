Via Vera Cruz Concrete Pour Update: Starting tomorrow, Tuesday Dec. 6 at 2 a.m. crews will be onsite to pour the Via Vera Cruz bridge foundation. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day at 4 p.m on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Expect delays throughout the Creek project area as a high volume of concrete trucks and construction vehicles will be accessing Via Vera Cruz from Discovery Street after turning south on Bent Avenue from San Marcos Boulevard.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO