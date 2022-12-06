ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

fox5sandiego.com

There’s a chance of rain for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

5 Great Trails for a Holiday Hike in Carlsbad

Carlsbad has about 67 miles of trails to enjoy. If you have friends or family visiting over Christmas, or you just want to get outside, here are five great city trails to check out. We’re also sharing videos of each trail so you can get a sneak peek.
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos Creek Project Update | December 5

Via Vera Cruz Concrete Pour Update: Starting tomorrow, Tuesday Dec. 6 at 2 a.m. crews will be onsite to pour the Via Vera Cruz bridge foundation. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day at 4 p.m on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Expect delays throughout the Creek project area as a high volume of concrete trucks and construction vehicles will be accessing Via Vera Cruz from Discovery Street after turning south on Bent Avenue from San Marcos Boulevard.
SAN MARCOS, CA
outsidemagazine

A Climber Fell to His Death While Free-Soloing near San Diego

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Around noon on Sunday, December 4, authorities east of San Diego received a call that a climber had fallen around 200 feet while ascending the Left Wall on El Cajon Mountain. The climber, Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno, 22, had, according to eye-witness accounts, been free soloing Leonids—a three-pitch 5.9 route—when he fell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

San Diego Bay Parade Of Lights

It will seem like a fantasy on San Diego Bay on Sunday, December 11 and Sunday, December 18 when the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights transforms the waterfront into a luminous lineup of sparkling boats. Approximately 80 vessels will take part in the parade, each decked out with lights and festive decorations that spotlight this year’s parade theme, “FantaSEA.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

Spreading holiday cheer with Downtown Chula Vista

With December underway, it’s time to officially start celebrating the holiday season! By this time, everyone has already started decorating their home with twinkling lights, enjoying a nice hot cocoa by a crackling fireplace, and wearing the matching pajama pants! Downtown Chula Vista has also begun ringing in the holiday season by hosting events that embody the real meaning of the holidays: spending time with those you love.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Free Dump Day City of Oceanside this Saturday

Join Green Oceanside, Neighborhood Services and Code Enforcement for a FREE dump day in Oceanside. Drive up and dump your large items and e-water. Event Flyer. Please keep in mind – No household hazardous waste will be accepted, BUT you can always schedule a household hazardous waste drop off appointment with Waste Management (760) 439-2824.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Daily Mail

'It was very traumatic': Group of mountaineers witness solo climber, 22, fall 200 feet to his death from San Diego's El Cajon Mountain before search-and-rescue team had to hike two hours on foot to retrieve body from tough terrain

A group of 'traumatized' mountaineers witnessed the horrifying fall of a 22-year-old rock climber - who plummeted 200 feet to his death - while climbing San Diego's El Cajon Mountain on Sunday. Witnesses say the climber, whose name has not been released, had been 'free soloing' - rock climbing that...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

