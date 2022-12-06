Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Special Education students learn the coffee business
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Carthage 6th graders are becoming well-versed in the coffee-selling business. Special Education students at the 6th Grade Center have their own business. It’s called, “Just Coffee” — although there’s also hot chocolate. Since October, the kids have been making and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin schools selected for James River Church “Season of Giving” campaign
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas has come early for more than 1,800 southwest Missouri school children. As part of its annual “Season of Giving” campaign, James River Church is spreading holiday cheer gifts to kids in Springfield and Joplin. The church has done this, now, for almost 25 years.
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald Co. theatre students’ twist on classic Christmas play
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Students in an area school district are making a Christmas classic come to life on stage. Every year, students in the McDonald County High School theatre program puts on a holiday production. This year it’s a variation on Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. This...
fourstateshomepage.com
Neosho R-5 schools to offer daycare for staff
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho teachers could soon have an easier time juggling work and home responsibilities. District officials are in the process of creating a new daycare facility for the children of teachers and staff members. They plan to remodel a former church. Officials say it’s a good idea...
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
I Am A Killer season 4 comes to the 4-states for a 1998 murder
Netflix has some great original true crime documentaries. One of them came to the 4-states to cover a murder that happened in 1998.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg walk-in mammogram event encourages residents to maximize health benefits
PITTSBURG, Kans. — An area organization is making it convenient for Southeast Kansas residents to get a mammogram. The Community Health Clinic of Southeast Kansas is hosting a walk-in mammogram event next week in Pittsburg. There’s a reason behind the timing of the clinic. It’s to allow women to...
fourstateshomepage.com
What makes Christmas taste like Christmas to you?
WEBB CITY, Mo. — What candy makes Christmas taste like Christmas in your household?. “That’s a very interesting question, and it might be that if we got ten people together and asked them what candy makes Christmas for you, we’d get ten different answers,” said Charles Spencer, Owner, Spencer’s Sweet Call.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We review your answers to our Facebook Question of the Day. Some celebrity birthdays you might share the day with. Plus when you enter your birthday on fourstateshomepage.com, one random name will be drawn every Friday to receive 4 FREE tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho!
fourstateshomepage.com
Students donating blankets to the “Carthage Humane Society”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Special education students in Jennifer Lowe’s room at Columbian Elementary in Carthage are putting the finishing touches on a blanket project. They tied knots along the edges, which is a way for them to work on their fine motor skills. The blankets will then be...
NCAA: MSSU former football coach violated ethical conduct rules
The NCAA says Missouri Southern State and the former head football coach committed multiple violations over two years.
kggfradio.com
Webb City Man Receives Prison Sentencing
A Webb City man receives prison term. 39-year-old Larry Dustin Flowers was handed down a prison sentence in Cherokee County District Court. Flowers received a 16-month sentence after pleading guilty to fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement in April and another 40-month sentence after pleading guilty to fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and possessing methamphetamine in August. The 16-month sentence and 40-month sentence are set to be served consecutively.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Joplin Bright Futures” is asking for the community’s help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials with “Joplin Bright Futures” are asking for the community’s help. They’re looking for donations of shelf-stable food and winter clothing. They’d like to get them to students before the Christmas break. “We are in need of new coats and the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Mo. American Water employees band together to raise money for Fostering Hope
JOPLIN, Mo. — Employees at a Joplin company have, once again, stepped up to help local foster children this holiday season. About 30 employees at Missouri American Water made it their mission to raise money for the nonprofit, “Fostering Hope.”. They raised half of the more than $2,300...
fourstateshomepage.com
Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen
JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Follow up success story! Cotton is back home after two months.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy update to share about a lost Pyerenees we featured a few weeks ago. Not two hours after our story aired about Cotton being lost from Cape Fair for a month and a half, his owner got the text that she’d been praying for.
fourstateshomepage.com
Miami Schools victim of threat hoax
MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami School District was one of 10 Oklahoma schools that received a fake school shooter threat on Thursday. Schools in Tulsa, Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, Perry, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore all received a telephone call that there was an active shooter on the school’s campus.
fourstateshomepage.com
SE Kansas church to open childcare center and autism center in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A southeast Kansas church wants to help its community on more than just Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights. Victory Life Church Pastor Donnie Talent wants to be able to serve not just his own congregation, but the entire Pittsburg area and not just two days a week.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man sentenced in January robbery
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea and sentencing for a Joplin man, charged in a January robbery case. Jasper County Judge, Dean Dankelson, sentenced James Gautney, 33, to ten years in prison for first degree robbery, and seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm. Gautney must...
