fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage Special Education students learn the coffee business

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Carthage 6th graders are becoming well-versed in the coffee-selling business. Special Education students at the 6th Grade Center have their own business. It’s called, “Just Coffee” — although there’s also hot chocolate. Since October, the kids have been making and...
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

McDonald Co. theatre students’ twist on classic Christmas play

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Students in an area school district are making a Christmas classic come to life on stage. Every year, students in the McDonald County High School theatre program puts on a holiday production. This year it’s a variation on Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. This...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Neosho R-5 schools to offer daycare for staff

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho teachers could soon have an easier time juggling work and home responsibilities. District officials are in the process of creating a new daycare facility for the children of teachers and staff members. They plan to remodel a former church. Officials say it’s a good idea...
NEOSHO, MO
KOLR10 News

Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
REPUBLIC, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

What makes Christmas taste like Christmas to you?

WEBB CITY, Mo. — What candy makes Christmas taste like Christmas in your household?. “That’s a very interesting question, and it might be that if we got ten people together and asked them what candy makes Christmas for you, we’d get ten different answers,” said Charles Spencer, Owner, Spencer’s Sweet Call.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays

We review your answers to our Facebook Question of the Day. Some celebrity birthdays you might share the day with. Plus when you enter your birthday on fourstateshomepage.com, one random name will be drawn every Friday to receive 4 FREE tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho!
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Students donating blankets to the “Carthage Humane Society”

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Special education students in Jennifer Lowe’s room at Columbian Elementary in Carthage are putting the finishing touches on a blanket project. They tied knots along the edges, which is a way for them to work on their fine motor skills. The blankets will then be...
CARTHAGE, MO
kggfradio.com

Webb City Man Receives Prison Sentencing

A Webb City man receives prison term. 39-year-old Larry Dustin Flowers was handed down a prison sentence in Cherokee County District Court. Flowers received a 16-month sentence after pleading guilty to fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement in April and another 40-month sentence after pleading guilty to fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and possessing methamphetamine in August. The 16-month sentence and 40-month sentence are set to be served consecutively.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“Joplin Bright Futures” is asking for the community’s help

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials with “Joplin Bright Futures” are asking for the community’s help. They’re looking for donations of shelf-stable food and winter clothing. They’d like to get them to students before the Christmas break. “We are in need of new coats and the...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Mo. American Water employees band together to raise money for Fostering Hope

JOPLIN, Mo. — Employees at a Joplin company have, once again, stepped up to help local foster children this holiday season. About 30 employees at Missouri American Water made it their mission to raise money for the nonprofit, “Fostering Hope.”. They raised half of the more than $2,300...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen

JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Miami Schools victim of threat hoax

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami School District was one of 10 Oklahoma schools that received a fake school shooter threat on Thursday. Schools in Tulsa, Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, Perry, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore all received a telephone call that there was an active shooter on the school’s campus.
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

SE Kansas church to open childcare center and autism center in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A southeast Kansas church wants to help its community on more than just Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights. Victory Life Church Pastor Donnie Talent wants to be able to serve not just his own congregation, but the entire Pittsburg area and not just two days a week.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man sentenced in January robbery

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea and sentencing for a Joplin man, charged in a January robbery case. Jasper County Judge, Dean Dankelson, sentenced James Gautney, 33, to ten years in prison for first degree robbery, and seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm. Gautney must...
JOPLIN, MO

