These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Baby Goat's Reaction to Seeing a Cat Just Won the Internet

Watching a baby's reaction to pretty much everything is the cutest thing. We love how they absorb everything within view or when their eyes light up seeing their favorite person. And it's not just human babies that do this. Animals do it too!. Take for example this adorable 3-day-old baby...
Texas Cat Fights a Coyote 1:1 and Does Shockingly Well

Can cats fight a coyote? Who do you think will emerge victorious?. It might be an even match if the fight takes place in Texas. A cat was captured on a security camera going toe to toe with a coyote on the porch. The video begins with the cat and...
Cat Claims Foster Kitten As 'His Baby' and We're in Love

At PetHelpful we talk about how to introduce a new kitten to an older cat and the best ways you can make this transition as easy as possible for both animals. Sometimes, however, your older cat needs no help in bonding with a new feline friend which is the exact case in this precious video posted by TikTok user @Kittiewitties.
Video of Cat Being Overrun By Golden Retriever Puppies Couldn’t Be Better

Pairing cats, dogs, and “The Office” makes this the Holy Grail of TikTok posts. Combining adorable golden retriever puppies with a scared cat is internet gold. Adding a soundtrack taken from the parkour episode of “The Office” turns the post into comedy gold. I love the reaction of the cat to the hoard of puppies running toward it. Travelere9314‘s post is heartwarming and funny, with the cat left unhappy.
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats

Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute

There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
