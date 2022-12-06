Read full article on original website
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Vacationing family finds massive blue lobster 'walking around on the beach' in Cape Cod
A big blue lobster found on a Cape Cod beach by a visiting family from Pennsylvania leads to memorable effort to return it to the ocean.
California Mountain Lion Snatches Leashed Chihuahua From Dog Walker
“It was like a 2- to 3-second struggle," said the dog walker. "He had Piper in his mouth. I didn’t even hear him. I never had a chance” to save the dog.
Homeless man goes without 'hot food' and 'shampoo' to keep his cats fed after increase in cost of living
A man has revealed that he skips hot meals and washing hair to feed his pet cats after the cost of living increased. Colin Ortutai-Hughes, a 45-year-old man, who lives in Brent, North West London, has recently shared his battle with the cost of living crisis. He says he struggles to feed himself and his lovely pets.
Hundreds of local dogs are getting euthanized due to overpopulated shelters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center was close to becoming a “no kill” shelter but that time is long gone. The holiday season is one of the hardest times for adoptions and shelter leaders say things are only going to get worse unless the community steps up to help. Hundreds of dogs are […]
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
Video of Longest Cat Resident at Florida Shelter Is So Heartbreaking
Attention Florida residents, or anyone with the means to travel to Florida, there's the sweetest ever adult cat available for adoption who badly needs a home. Silver has been at the shelter longer than any other cat and it makes no sense why this girl hasn't found a home yet.
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
Baby Goat's Reaction to Seeing a Cat Just Won the Internet
Watching a baby's reaction to pretty much everything is the cutest thing. We love how they absorb everything within view or when their eyes light up seeing their favorite person. And it's not just human babies that do this. Animals do it too!. Take for example this adorable 3-day-old baby...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Texas Cat Fights a Coyote 1:1 and Does Shockingly Well
Can cats fight a coyote? Who do you think will emerge victorious?. It might be an even match if the fight takes place in Texas. A cat was captured on a security camera going toe to toe with a coyote on the porch. The video begins with the cat and...
Can You Spot the Cat in This Sea of Owls?
You'll need some serious owl eyes to solve this hidden image brainteaser by Gergely “Dudolf” Dudás.
Cat Claims Foster Kitten As 'His Baby' and We're in Love
At PetHelpful we talk about how to introduce a new kitten to an older cat and the best ways you can make this transition as easy as possible for both animals. Sometimes, however, your older cat needs no help in bonding with a new feline friend which is the exact case in this precious video posted by TikTok user @Kittiewitties.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Cat Not Recognizing Fellow Feline After Returning From Vet Melts Hearts
A feline's sense of smell is 14 times stronger than a human's, so when a cat is gone for even a short time, its housemate won't recognize its altered scent.
Meet Raymond, Hopkinton PD’s new compassion dog
The Hopkinton Police Department announced it will soon have a new furry friend on the force.
Video of Cat Being Overrun By Golden Retriever Puppies Couldn’t Be Better
Pairing cats, dogs, and “The Office” makes this the Holy Grail of TikTok posts. Combining adorable golden retriever puppies with a scared cat is internet gold. Adding a soundtrack taken from the parkour episode of “The Office” turns the post into comedy gold. I love the reaction of the cat to the hoard of puppies running toward it. Travelere9314‘s post is heartwarming and funny, with the cat left unhappy.
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
16 American Bully dogs surrendered from Fitchburg home
The MSPCA is looking for people to adopt homeless dogs as the population has largely increased due to a large surrender from a Fitchburg home.
Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute
There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
