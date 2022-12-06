Former Kay County correctional officer sentenced for facilitating attack on Black detainees

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A former Kay County correctional officer was sentenced for facilitating an attack by white supremacists on Black detainees and ordering other abuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Western District of Oklahoma.

On April 15, a federal jury convicted 53-year-old Matthew Ware for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at the Kay County Detention Center (KCDC). On Monday, Ware was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

“A jury found that Mr. Ware abused his position of power over the individuals in his custody,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma. “Today’s sentence holds him accountable for that conduct. Mr. Ware violated the laws he was sworn to uphold, betrayed the public trust, and dishonored the many brave corrections officials who lawfully perform their important work each day.”

Court documents and evidence introduced at trial showed, on May 18, 2017, while serving as the lieutenant of the KCDC, Ware ordered lower-ranking correctional officers to move two Black pretrial detainees to a cell row housing white supremacist inmates who Ware knew posed a danger to the Black detainees.

Later that day, Ware gave the officers a second order to unlock the jail cells of the Black detainees and the white supremacist inmates at the same time the next morning. When Ware’s orders were followed, the white supremacist inmates attacked the detainees resulting in injuries to both, including a facial laceration to a detainee that required seven stitches to close.

Court documents and evidence also revealed that, on Jan. 31, 2018, Ware ordered lower-ranking correctional officers to restrain another pretrial detainee in a stretched-out position, with the detainee’s left wrist cuffed to the far-left side of the bench and his right wrist cuffed to the far-right side of the bench.

This was reportedly in retaliation for the detainee sending Ware a note that critiqued how Ware ran the detention center. The detainee was left in this position for 90 minutes, resulting in injury.

