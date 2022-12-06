even with all the talk of trump the questions still viable...where is the outcry for all those biden appointees and members of congress?oh that's right..protected by the machine.
While this is obviously opinion...they should have done their homework. Obama, to this day, draws flack for all of it. As does every member of "the squad". It is almost daily. But what this article does not point out is the blatant and pathetic reason trump is even an issue here. He has always been a racist...he never tried to hide it. All the talk of his "historic" peace treaty....remember? Remember all the rhetoric of "now he will get his Nobel"? No...check it out! His ability to hold in the callous remarks and hatred for another society of people outshines everything else.
it's been that way since before he became President. he's been dogged the whole time
