What the Return of WR Kayshon Boutte Means for LSU Football

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte’s return to Baton Rouge set the tone for what this program is building for the future. Many wondered how Brian Kelly would handle NFL Draft conversations, and after Boutte’s announcement, it’s clear the pitch is good.

The return of Boutte is something people never would have thought. Despite a season where he may not have lived up to expectations, the star wide receiver was still considered a top 10 player at his position heading into the draft.

His path to greatness has moved incredibly fast.

Boutte burst onto the scene as a freshman and carried his success into his sophomore campaign. In Year 2 with the Tigers, he reeled in 38 catches for 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, but an ankle injury sidelined him for half of the season.

On pace to win the Biletnikoff Award, his chances of securing the prestigious honor diminished after being ruled out for the rest of his sophomore campaign.

Fast forward to his junior year in 2022, expectations were high with first round draft pick or bust narratives on his shoulders.

Despite this, Boutte still took over at times, totaling 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns with LSU winning the SEC West. The Bayou Bengals’ WR1 became the focal point of opposing teams’ scouting reports, still controlling the pace when called upon.

Clearly, Boutte still has something to prove in the purple and gold. With new coaches, a new culture and a team fully capable of competing for a national title next season, the Louisiana legend looks to take on a major role.

The return of the former 5-star recruit, who rocks the legendary No. 7 for LSU, is the news of the offseason. A player of his caliber who has bought into what Coach Kelly is selling at LSU proves the culture change in Baton Rouge.

Despite the Tigers attacking the high school recruiting ranks and likely securing positions of need in the portal this month, the news of Boutte is the biggest “addition” they could have made.

It speaks volumes to what Kelly and this coaching staff are developing. In his announcement, he stated:

“The goal is always to win a national championship at LSU and that will never change. We made strides this year but ultimately fell short. That is why I believe we can accomplish many things moving forward.

I believe in this team, coaches, strength staff, nutrition staff and training staff.”

With a new era, new culture and new plan of attack in this LSU locker room, the Louisiana legend is bought into the process and clearly has a championship or bust mentality heading into his final season in Baton Rouge.