Read full article on original website
Related
peshtigotimes.com
» Menominee Legion Auxiliary Lays 270 Flags for Wreaths for Veterans
Menominee Mayor Jean Stegeman issued a Proclamation on Saturday, Dec. 3, and recognized "Wreaths for Veterans Day" in the City of Menominee; Mayor Stegeman spoke on the importance of the memorial ceremony to honor, and remember veterans in the Veterans' Memorial Section, Riverside Cemetery, Menominee. The approximately 270-wreath laying ceremony...
peshtigotimes.com
» Domestic Shooting Takes Life Of Marinette Woman
Investigation continues into the shooting death of a 32-year-old woman in her Marinette apartment on Thursday, Dec. 1. Police have a male suspect in custody, but as of press time on Wednesday changes had not been filed and names had not been released. The Marinette Police Department and Marinette County...
peshtigotimes.com
» City and Town of Peshtigo Fire Departments Rescue Dog
Firefighters from the City and Town of Peshtigo Fire Departments worked together to save a three to four year old Australian Shepherd dog by the name of Calvin that had fallen through the ice in the middle of the Peshtigo River at the south end of Splake Street in Peshtigo on Monday, Dec. 5. Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 10:15 a.m. City of Peshtigo firefighters arrived on scene first and sent out one of their firefighters in cold water rescue gear to try and get to the dog that was approximately 75 yards from shore. The thin ice made it difficult to get through so Peshtigo Fire Chief Chuck Gardon requested the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department bring their Rapid Deployment Craft (RDC) to the scene. Captain Derek Monnette of the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department and Lieutenant Dave Swiatnicki of the City of Peshtigo Fire Department jumped on board the RDC and immediately started to make their way to the struggling dog. They were able to get to the dog and bring the dog safely to shore. Firefighters wrapped the dog in blankets and gave him to the dog’s owner Andrea Pillasch, who then transported Calvin to the Peshtigo Veterinary Service in Peshtigo to be checked out. When they arrived at Peshtigo Veterinary the dog’s temperature was so low they could not get a reading. Pillasch said Calvin is now doing fine and has only a little limp after everything he has gone through. Assisting at the scene were the City of Peshtigo Police Department and Marinette County Sheriff’s Department. Firefighters remind everyone that the ice is still too thin to walk on so be extra careful when going near water especially where there is a current. Top Photo: Firefighters are pictured paddling out to the Calvin the dog as he tries to keep his head above water. Bottom Photo: City Firefighters prepare to grab Calvin as they lift him from the RDC and return him to his owner. Pillasch thanked all the responders who help in any way to save Calvin.
peshtigotimes.com
» Silver Cliff Blood Drive Is Tuesday, Dec. 27th
The Silver Cliff blood drive will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27th at the Cornerstone Church in Athelstane corner of C & A from noon-5 pm. Barb Kolosowski is the coordinator and will be calling for appointments. Persons may call her at 715-927-5213 or go online at redcross.org to make appointments also. Due to the COVID-19 Virus and weather blood drives have been cancelled all over. There is a great need for blood more than ever. Blood donations will be tested for Covid 19 antibodies. They are trying to keep social distancing so, appointments are important. Most past donors will be called, but if they don’t get a call, they can call too. Please be patient as they all work together to save lives.
peshtigotimes.com
» Gillett Public Library Lists December Events
The holidays are just around the corner and Gillett Public Library has a variety of programs for December 2022. Saturday, Dec. 10th from 11 am-3 pm, there will be a cookie fundraiser called the “Cookie Crawl.” Boxes of cookies will be $5 and available for people to pick their own cookies. Bags will be available for $2 for those preferring smaller portions. Santa will make an appearance from 12-2 pm.
peshtigotimes.com
» Hillside Assembly “Random Acts Of Kindness” Musical
Hillside Assembly of Gillett invites everyone to their Kid’s Christmas Musical, Saturday, Dec. 17th at 7 p.m. Sometimes the greatest blessings come when persons least expect them. God gave everyone a baby as a gift for Christmas. That seems so random. Or does it? Follow along with Ms. Carol, Holly, Ben, Katie, Ella, and Bailey as they realize the true meaning of Christmas through random acts of kindness. They find out how it's not so random after all.
peshtigotimes.com
» Audit, Parade on Pound Village Board Agenda
The Village of Pound’s annual Community Lighted Christmas Parade is set to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Ace Hardware. After winding through the village the parade will end at the Community Center where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be special guests at a free get-together for the entire community and visitors, with cookies, scones, hot chocolate, coffee, apple cider, chili, and cheese snacks, and prize winner presentations.
peshtigotimes.com
» Employee Pay On Agenda For Porterfield Town Board
Hiring town employees and possible action in regard to wages for town employees and election inspectors are among items on the agenda for the Porterfield Town Board at its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Town Hall on County G. The board is scheduled to...
peshtigotimes.com
» Kathy Frank Retires From Emergency Management
Highway Commissioner Eric Burmeister informed Marinette County Board’s Public Services Committee on Tuesday, Dec. 6 that long-time Emergency Management Coordinator Kathy Frank has submitted her retirement notice, with her last day of work to be Friday, Dec. 9. Burmeister had been Emergency Management Director before being named Highway Commissioner, with Emergency Management assigned as a division of that department.
Comments / 0