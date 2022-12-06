Firefighters from the City and Town of Peshtigo Fire Departments worked together to save a three to four year old Australian Shepherd dog by the name of Calvin that had fallen through the ice in the middle of the Peshtigo River at the south end of Splake Street in Peshtigo on Monday, Dec. 5. Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 10:15 a.m. City of Peshtigo firefighters arrived on scene first and sent out one of their firefighters in cold water rescue gear to try and get to the dog that was approximately 75 yards from shore. The thin ice made it difficult to get through so Peshtigo Fire Chief Chuck Gardon requested the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department bring their Rapid Deployment Craft (RDC) to the scene. Captain Derek Monnette of the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department and Lieutenant Dave Swiatnicki of the City of Peshtigo Fire Department jumped on board the RDC and immediately started to make their way to the struggling dog. They were able to get to the dog and bring the dog safely to shore. Firefighters wrapped the dog in blankets and gave him to the dog’s owner Andrea Pillasch, who then transported Calvin to the Peshtigo Veterinary Service in Peshtigo to be checked out. When they arrived at Peshtigo Veterinary the dog’s temperature was so low they could not get a reading. Pillasch said Calvin is now doing fine and has only a little limp after everything he has gone through. Assisting at the scene were the City of Peshtigo Police Department and Marinette County Sheriff’s Department. Firefighters remind everyone that the ice is still too thin to walk on so be extra careful when going near water especially where there is a current. Top Photo: Firefighters are pictured paddling out to the Calvin the dog as he tries to keep his head above water. Bottom Photo: City Firefighters prepare to grab Calvin as they lift him from the RDC and return him to his owner. Pillasch thanked all the responders who help in any way to save Calvin.

PESHTIGO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO