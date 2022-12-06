Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lighting up the holidays
The Oak Bluffs Association wants to send out a huge “thank you” to all the people, families, businesses, and members of the OBA who made “Light Up Oak Bluffs” so special this year. Truly a great time was had by all, we couldn’t have had more fun.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown makes its case for Norton Point takeover
The Dukes County Commission was given a presentation Wednesday afternoon by Edgartown Parks commissioner Andrew Kelly regarding potentially transferring management responsibilities of Norton Point from The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) to the Town of Edgartown. Norton Point, a barrier beach stretching over two miles, connects Edgartown to Chappaquiddick and serves...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Finding Howes House’s place in West Tisbury
West Tisbury will be increasing discussions about the future of Howes House, which is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging, alongside reaching out to individuals 55 to 75 years old about the topic. This decision was made during the West Tisbury select board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. West...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Chilmark impale a pole project?
Chilmark residents, particularly along Middle Road, have expressed concern and displeasure with a proposed Eversource project that would bring larger utility poles to Middle Road, and also add more poles. The project has been touted as an effort to bolster resiliency. Tuesday night at a meeting of the Chilmark select...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury mulls EMS regionalization
At a joint meeting of Tisbury’s select board and finance committee, finance committee chair Nancy Gilfoy announced that ambulance director Tracey Jones is retiring. In conversation with Jones, Gilfoy told those at the meeting that “the dreaded regionalization word came up” as a way to address the challenges the EMS department faces.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christiantown Woods management plan public hearing set
The West Tisbury advisory board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5 pm to consider the draft management plan for Christiantown Woods Preserve and Arrowhead Farm. The 128-page draft plan is available on the Land Bank website. During a Monday afternoon joint meeting with the Martha’s...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chappy committee: ‘Somebody needs to look at the books’
The Chappy steering committee met Tuesday evening to discuss procuring a third-party consultant to help identify the benefits and detriments of proceeding with either private or public ownership of the Chappy Ferry. Committee chair Rick Schifter noted at their last meeting the committee voted unanimously to engage a third party,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Police charge man with breaking and entering
Oak Bluffs Police have charged Jordan Coyle, 19, of Edgartown, with a number of crimes stemming from an alleged daytime breaking and entering incident on the afternoon of Dec. 4 at a Worcester Avenue residence. Coyle allegedly broke into the house when somebody was home. Coyle was also allegedly armed with a baton. Another man who appears to have accompanied Coyle during or after the alleged criminal acts wasn’t taken into custody.
