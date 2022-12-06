Oak Bluffs Police have charged Jordan Coyle, 19, of Edgartown, with a number of crimes stemming from an alleged daytime breaking and entering incident on the afternoon of Dec. 4 at a Worcester Avenue residence. Coyle allegedly broke into the house when somebody was home. Coyle was also allegedly armed with a baton. Another man who appears to have accompanied Coyle during or after the alleged criminal acts wasn’t taken into custody.

