Dayton, OH

Family of mother, daughter killed sues City of Dayton, DPD

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a mother and daughter killed in June are suing the City of Dayton and the Dayton Police Department, as well as the officers involved in the incident, stating that the women’s deaths should have been prevented.

On June 23, officers responded to the 300 block of Burleigh Avenue for a welfare check. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Aisha Nelson and her 6-year-old Daughter Harper Guynn dead in the basement of the home.

Huber Heights family wins lawsuit against state agency regarding help for son’s autism

The suspect, 31-year-old Dante Hawes, was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound later that day.

Nelson’s family claims the Dayton Police Department officers failed to follow general orders regarding domestic violence calls.

According to the complaint, Nelson called the police multiple times the day before her death, saying Hawes, her boyfriend and the man she lived with, had threatened to kill her. She then went to a separate location to wait for police, but they allegedly never arrived.

Two women advance in Springfield police chief search

Around 1:30 a.m. on June 23, Nelson called the police in an attempt to get Hawes to leave the home. Officers interviewed the couple for approximately half an hour, the complaint says, At which point Nelson told officers Hawes had threatened her multiple times and owned a weapon. Officers allegedly left the scene without making an arrest, ordering one of the parties to leave the home or making a report of the incident.

An hour later, Nelson and her daughter were shot.

The complaint alleges their deaths were preventable, and that the officers could have saved Nelson and her daughter. Nelson’s family filed the complaint in Montgomery County on Monday, December 5, and is being represented by attorneys Michael Wright and Robert Gresham of Wright & Schulte, a release states.

Aisha Nelson’s mother, Keely Nelson spoke on the lawsuit at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.

You can watch it live in the video player above.

