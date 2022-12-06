Read full article on original website
Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump, who focused strongly on the state as he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss. Smith was appointed last month to oversee not only the Justice Department’s Mar-a-Lago investigation but also aspects of Trump’s scramble to stay in power — including his effort in Georgia — and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In a Jan. 2 phone call, Trump had suggested that Raffensperger “find” the votes needed to give him a win in Georgia. The subpoena, which is dated Friday and was received by Raffensperger’s office Monday, follows others served last week in several states and counties. Like those other locations, Georgia was a target of Trump and his allies as they sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.
Nancy Pelosi’s daughter condemns GOP lawmakers for laughing about her father Paul’s attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter criticised Republicans who mocked the attack on her father Paul in late October in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. Alexandra Pelosi spoke with CBS’s John Dickerson to promote her upcoming documentary about her mother entitled Pelosi in the House. The documentary comes after her mother announced last month that she would step aside as House Democratic Leader after Republicans won the majority. In late October, David DePape allegedly broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco and reportedly wanted to find the Speaker. In turn, he allegedly assaulted Mr Pelosi with a hammer....
