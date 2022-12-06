Read full article on original website
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
Deadly rollover crash in Clay left two dead
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 8, around 11:35 p.m., a deadly one-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in Clay. The State Police in North Syracuse are investigating the cause of this crash. A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Melissa...
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer
A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Update on man firing weapon in Cortland
The City of Cortland Police Department provided an update on the man who shot an air-soft rifle early Wednesday morning on Union Street. According to a city police report, Jonathan Cepeda, 30, was pointing at what first appeared to be an AR-15 rifle down the street. When officers arrived on scene, Cepeda pointed it at an officer, the report noted.
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
Unanswered Questions Surround New Hartford Incident That Left Woman Critically Injured
New Hartford Police are looking for answers after a 30-year-old woman was found critically injured, lying in the road in New Harford. More than a week later, with the unidentified woman now in the Intensive Care Unit, police are still unsure what happened. The victim, whose identity is known to...
New Hartford police investigating after woman found seriously injured in the middle of the road
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – New Hartford police say a 30-year-old woman is still in serious condition after she was found lying in the middle of the road badly injured last week. According to police, a passerby on Elm Street in Chadwicks called 911 after seeing the woman in the road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Pedestrian killed in Chenango County crash
Yesterday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Town of Sherburne.
Lee Center resident accused of felony DWI in Oneida County, Troopers say
LEE- A resident from Oneida County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Perry D. Light, 27, of Lee Center, NY was arrested late afternoon Thursday by the New York State Police (Lee). Light is officially charged with one felony count of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years), along with one count each of using a vehicle (w/o interlock device) and suspended registration.
Cuyler Woman Arrested by State Police After Theft at Walmart
The New York State Police have arrested a Cuyler woman back on December 1st, after a reported theft by store employees at Walmart on Bennie Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville on November 30th. Through an investigation conducted by troopers, it was determined that 30 year old Cortnee L. Sims...
Medical examiners say mother was stabbed in neck, Van Buren homicide
VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 43-year-old Daniel D. Chilson was arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree, a class “A-1” felony and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class “E” felony after his mother was found dead in her Van Buren home. New York State Police say they were dispatched by the Onondaga County […]
Pulaski man charged with attempted rape of toddler
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old James Gleason of Pulaski on Wednesday, December 7. Gleason was arrested for Attempted Rape in the first degree, Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. These charges come from an investigation...
At least eight crews on scene of large fire in Paris
Paris, N.Y. -- Multiple fire crews are responding to a large garage fire on Shanley Road that spread to the home, in Paris. The call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. At least eight fire crews responded to the scene to help truck in water and battle the flames. The fire was so big you could see it from nearly a mile away.
