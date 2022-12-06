Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Sheriff: Felon runs from deputies in Indian River County, caught later that same day
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted on multiple charges got away from police only to be caught later that same day, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Zanja Stinson was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and improper exhibition of a firearm.
Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022
Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022. Using the NamUS 2.0 Missing Person Database, I found 8 unresolved Missing Persons cases in Indian River County... List of Missing Persons Cases in Indian River CountyPhoto byKristin Wilson.
cw34.com
New phone scam claims to be law enforcement, deputies warn Indian River County residents
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One local sheriff's office is warning people of a new phone scam that has made its way to Indian River County. Residents have reported receiving multiple phone calls from people posing as the Vero Beach Police Department, Sebastian Police Department, and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.
WPBF News 25
After double homicide, Martin County Sheriff's Office meets with community leaders about safety
STUART, Fla. — Days after two people were killed in Stuart during a dispute over rules in a homeowners’ association, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office met with community leaders to talk about maintaining safety in their neighborhoods. The get-together had already been scheduled before the double shooting...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident
PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
wqcs.org
Wednesday Night Shooting in Fort Pierce the Latest in a Surge of Incidents Across the Treasure Coast; Rise in Gang Violence Believed to Be the Cause
Fort Pierce - Thursday December 8, 2022: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara Thursday said law enforcement across our region is on heightened alert over the recent surge in shootings throughout the Treasure Coast. Authorities believe its due to an upsurge in gang activity across the Treasure Coast. One example...
cw34.com
Detectives looking for answers in year-old homicide in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Over a year later and still no answers. Homicide detectives and the family of the victim are asking for the public's help to solve a homicide from 2021. On Sep. 13, 2021, a shooting incident ended in the death of Kevin Dobson. According...
YAHOO!
Officer-involved shooting as SLC deputies address uptick in gunfire activity calls
ST. LUCIE COUNTY ― An officer-involved shooting Wednesday occurred as sheriff’s deputies are working to address an uptick in gunfire activity, Sheriff Ken Mascara said Thursday. No one was injured in the Wednesday incident. The increase in shootings seems to have come following a fatal shooting months ago...
Sheriff: Conditions at suspected puppy mill 'deplorable'
Neighbors in a Vero Beach neighborhood are reacting to the arrest of a couple that the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said were operating a puppy mill out of their rented home.
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night.
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's Clues
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's Clues. Indian River County Sheriff's Office have arrested 2 for operating a Puppy Mill in Vero Beach. Deplorable conditions found at the Mendez/White puppy millPhoto byIRSCO/Facebook.
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly
Kristina Judah couldn't hold back tears as she remembered her boyfriend, Kelly Granger, whose body was found after he was missing in Sebastian.
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
veronews.com
Veritable mountain of backlogged felony cases await trial here
After the holidays, Circuit Court Judge Robert Meadows will take over Indian River County’s criminal docket, inheriting a veritable mountain of backlogged felony cases. “I’ll have 1,100 cases on my docket, and that’s being conservative,” Meadows told Vero Beach 32963. Meadows is taking on the challenge...
Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes
People who live near and regularly drive along State Road 710 in Indiantown have been pushing for safety changes for years.
cw34.com
Man wanted for breaking into cars, using stolen credit cards on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police on the Treasure Coast are asking for help identifying a man they say broke into cars, stole purses with credit cards, and then used them. Port St. Lucie police said victims were parked at Winterlakes Park when their windows were smashed, and valuables taken, on Nov. 4 and Nov. 25.
Man kills neighbors over laundry room dispute at Florida condo complexs
An 81-year-old couple was killed over a laundry room dispute with their neighbor at a Florida condominium complex.
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
veronews.com
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
