Illinois extends application for FEMA assistance

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6wqw_0jZB4Mgp00

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Renters and homeowners in Illinois who were affected by the July floods have until Thursday, December 22, to submit a FEMA disaster aid application.

Illinois residents may apply for help either online at DisasterAssistance.gov , the FEMA mobile app, or the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. You can also apply in-person at two Disaster Recovery Centers.

The Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Caseyville Village Hall is also open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Walk-ins are available.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all of your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance. If you have renters or homeowners flood insurance, you’re urged to file an insurance claim as soon as possible.

