Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Fire Department Receives Donation For Smoke Alarms
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Fire Department has received a $2,000 dollar donation to purchase smoke detectors for the agency’s Fire Prevention Outreach Program. The donation was given to city hall by Rand Machine Products, a custom/contract manufacturing company located at 2072 Allen Street Extension...
Temporary closure announced for Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced that the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access will be closed to the public for the near future. According to the PFBC, the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access, which provides fishing access to Crooked Creek in Springfield Township, Erie County, will be temporarily […]
Home saved as truck, travel trailer and storage shed burn in Warren County
An early Friday morning response of about 50 firefighters from several departments prevented a home from being destroyed by a nearby blaze in Greenwich Township, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Joe Mecsey reports. The first call came in at 1:27 a.m. from the 600 block of Warren Glen Road in...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Public Safety Report
Mutual aid to Erie County detailed, county jail and 911 emergency data. The Public Defender’s Office received 115 applications between October 22 and November 22. Seventy-six new files were opened and 32 were sent to conflicts. Of the new cases, one was a violent felony, 6 were felonies and the vast majority, 49, were misdemeanor cases.
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
Erie County organizations react after county executive vetoes several line items in next year’s budget
After Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed several line items in next year’s budget, we’re hearing from organizations that might not be getting funding now. People that are a part of projects and programs vetoed by the county executive say they are looking ahead, but they are disappointed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed 11 […]
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
West Seneca restaurant/brewery preps for Dec. 13 opening
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — After two-plus years of development, The Ridge has set an opening date of Dec. 13 in West Seneca. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant/brewery will open at 555 Orchard Park Road, a former auto dealership property that most recently housed Funk Lawn Care. The Ridge capitalized on the...
chautauquatoday.com
Rosas hears from Wells officials concerning announcement
The city of Dunkirk's top elected official says the acquisition of Wells Enterprises by the Ferrero Group should have a "minimal" impact on local operations. Mayor Willie Rosas told WDOE News on Wednesday that he heard from executive officials from the headquarters of Wells Enterprises in Iowa who spoke about the plans. He also expects to hear from Wells CEO Mike Wells. Wells is expected to remain a stand-alone business under the agreement, according to Rosas...
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Honors Pair of Warren County Employees for Innovative Ideas
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently recognized a pair of Warren County employees and others with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Nine team members from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, were among the honorees....
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
erienewsnow.com
7 Deer Taken in Annual Hunt at Presque Isle State Park
A total of seven deer were taken in Presque Isle State Park's annual two-day deer hunt. Three doe were harvested Wednesday, which turned out to be foggy. Hunters took one doe, one buck, one antlerless male and one button buck on Thursday. It helps maintain what park leaders say is...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May
A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
chautauquatoday.com
19 charged after narcotics investigation in Jamestown area
A total of 19 people are facing charges stemming from a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The investigation led to the execution of search warrants at locations Wednesday afternoon on Spring Street and West Cowden Place in Jamestown and West Main Street in Falconer. 18 of the people are from Jamestown, with one from Stockton.
Erie home damaged in overnight fire
A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
Western New York hunting safety tips before end of season
Other than gun safety, there are several things hunters need to remember to keep themselves and others safe as hunting season continues across New York State.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Common Council asks Governor to declare State of Emergency over district's transportation issues
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council unanimously passed a resolution that asks Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency over the Buffalo School District's transportation issues. This would allow the district's Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams to change the district's start times without the approval of the Buffalo Teacher's Federation.
Comments / 0