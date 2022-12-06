ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Fire Department Receives Donation For Smoke Alarms

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Fire Department has received a $2,000 dollar donation to purchase smoke detectors for the agency’s Fire Prevention Outreach Program. The donation was given to city hall by Rand Machine Products, a custom/contract manufacturing company located at 2072 Allen Street Extension...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Temporary closure announced for Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced that the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access will be closed to the public for the near future. According to the PFBC, the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access, which provides fishing access to Crooked Creek in Springfield Township, Erie County, will be temporarily […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Public Safety Report

Mutual aid to Erie County detailed, county jail and 911 emergency data. The Public Defender’s Office received 115 applications between October 22 and November 22. Seventy-six new files were opened and 32 were sent to conflicts. Of the new cases, one was a violent felony, 6 were felonies and the vast majority, 49, were misdemeanor cases.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Erie County organizations react after county executive vetoes several line items in next year’s budget

After Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed several line items in next year’s budget, we’re hearing from organizations that might not be getting funding now. People that are a part of projects and programs vetoed by the county executive say they are looking ahead, but they are disappointed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed 11 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas hears from Wells officials concerning announcement

The city of Dunkirk's top elected official says the acquisition of Wells Enterprises by the Ferrero Group should have a "minimal" impact on local operations. Mayor Willie Rosas told WDOE News on Wednesday that he heard from executive officials from the headquarters of Wells Enterprises in Iowa who spoke about the plans. He also expects to hear from Wells CEO Mike Wells. Wells is expected to remain a stand-alone business under the agreement, according to Rosas...
DUNKIRK, NY
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT Honors Pair of Warren County Employees for Innovative Ideas

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently recognized a pair of Warren County employees and others with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Nine team members from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, were among the honorees....
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

7 Deer Taken in Annual Hunt at Presque Isle State Park

A total of seven deer were taken in Presque Isle State Park's annual two-day deer hunt. Three doe were harvested Wednesday, which turned out to be foggy. Hunters took one doe, one buck, one antlerless male and one button buck on Thursday. It helps maintain what park leaders say is...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May

A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

19 charged after narcotics investigation in Jamestown area

A total of 19 people are facing charges stemming from a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The investigation led to the execution of search warrants at locations Wednesday afternoon on Spring Street and West Cowden Place in Jamestown and West Main Street in Falconer. 18 of the people are from Jamestown, with one from Stockton.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie home damaged in overnight fire

A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Common Council asks Governor to declare State of Emergency over district's transportation issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council unanimously passed a resolution that asks Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency over the Buffalo School District's transportation issues. This would allow the district's Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams to change the district's start times without the approval of the Buffalo Teacher's Federation.
BUFFALO, NY

